Will Hoskin-Elliott has called time on his career after 14 seasons in the AFL

Will Hoskin-Elliott celebrates a goal during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD premiership player Will Hoskin-Elliott has announced he will retire at the end of the AFL season.

The 31-year-old, who started his career as an inaugural Greater Western Sydney player, was a key member of the Magpies' 2023 flag triumph.

But he faces a fight to break back into the Pies' line-up for the upcoming finals series, after being dropped for last week's loss to Adelaide.

Hoskin-Elliott, who has played 242 games, on Wednesday told teammates and staff of his decision to hang up his boots.

"I'm proud and honoured to call myself a Collingwood player and I have loved my time in the black and white," Hoskin-Elliott said.

L-R: Jack Crisp, Will Hoskin-Elliott and Brody Mihocek pose for a photo after Collingwood won the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I leave with incredible memories, lifelong friendships, and I can't wait to see what the rest of this season holds for us.

"Running out in the black and white alongside my teammates, with the Magpie Army behind us, is so special.

"The feeling of hearing 'Collingwood' echo around the MCG, knowing we have such incredible fans, is what makes me so proud to play for Collingwood."

"Thank you to GWS, who gave me my first crack at AFL football, and to everyone at the Pies who have welcomed me and my family – there's something special about seeing the kids run around the rooms after a game."

Hoskin-Elliott was drafted with pick 4 in the 2011 national draft, one of GWS's 11 top 15 picks that season ahead of its debut campaign.

He spent five seasons with the expansion club before switching to the Magpies.

Regarded as a team player, the versatile goalkicker became an important part of Collingwood teams under coaches Nathan Buckley and Craig McRae.

He kicked a career-best 42 goals in 2018 when the Pies lost the Grand Final, and played 23 of a possible 26 games in the run to the 2023 premiership.

"Will has been a pivotal member of our club for the past nine years and we congratulate him on incredible career," Magpies football boss Charlie Gardiner said.

Will Hoskin-Elliott at Collingwood training in December 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"To play upwards of 240 AFL games and achieve the ultimate success in 2023 is something Will should be very proud of, and he will leave a long-lasting legacy on the Collingwood Football Club.

"A much-loved teammate and highly respected throughout the league, Will has been a consistent figure in our side since he arrived at the club. This is a credit to his dedication and professionalism.

"We wish Will, his wife Kirstie and kids Flynn and Ivy all the best in their next chapter. The Hoskin-Elliotts will always be welcome at Collingwood."