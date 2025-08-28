The reigning premier won't be scared of travelling this finals series considering its amazing recent record

Ryan Lester celebrates during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will have no fears of travelling to the MCG to face Geelong in its qualifying final next week, having assembled the greatest record of interstate travel in a single AFL/VFL season.

The Lions have jumped on a plane 11 times in 2025, racking up nine wins, a draw to North Melbourne in Hobart and a five-point loss to the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

It makes them the only team to travel 11 times and lose just once in a single AFL or VFL season, according to Champion Data.

Although we’ve been a little creative by leaving out a loss to the Gold Coast at People First Stadium – a 70-minute drive south from the Gabba – it goes to show how dominant Brisbane has been away from home this year.

And the success didn't start there.

Jaspa Fletcher and Darcy Wilmot after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Go back to the middle of last season when Chris Fagan's team was seemingly on the ropes, and the Lions have won 16, drawn one and had two losses in their past 19 games when leaving Queensland.

The other loss was by a point to Collingwood at the MCG in round 23, 2024, and included the barnstorming run through September all the way to a premiership.

Only two teams have had more success over such a prolonged period this century – and they were pretty handy outfits.

The Magpies of 2008-2012, won 17 of 19 games when they left Victoria. And the mighty Hawthorn outfit of 2011-2014 matched them with an identical mark.

All of Brisbane's best football in 2025 has come away from the Gabba.

Wins over the Hawks (MCG), Geelong (GMHBA Stadium), Collingwood (MCG) and Fremantle (Optus Stadium) all came as underdogs and all came following losses.

It's why they will have the ultimate belief when facing the red-hot Cats for a fourth time in the past six finals series next week.