Bombers midfielder Dylan Shiel has played his last game for the club

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MIDFIELDER Dylan Shiel is departing Essendon after 99 games in the red and black.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey earlier this month, Shiel and the Bombers are parting ways, with the onballer not offered a contract for 2026.

Shiel, 32, joined Essendon at the end of 2018, traded to the club from Greater Western Sydney, but will leave as he searches for other opportunities.

"I have mutually agreed with the Essendon Football Club to part ways. I believe the timing is right to explore continuing my career elsewhere if the opportunity arises. If not, I am ready to embrace the next phase of my life," Shiel said.

"I want to express my deep gratitude for my time at Essendon. Although we didn't reach all the heights we dreamed of, I cherished representing the red and black. I loved putting on the red and black jumper and representing the club and its supporters every weekend and I want to thank all the Essendon supporters who embraced me.

"Essendon is a special club, one that has a presence in the big moments, and I loved being a part of it. I value the lifelong relationships I have formed at Essendon."

An All-Australian with the Giants in 2017, Shiel played 20-plus games in a season just once for the Bombers.

Essendon general manager of AFL Daniel McPherson thanked the departing veteran.

"On behalf of everyone at the Essendon Football Club, I want to thank Dylan for his service. Dylan's professionalism has been a great example to his teammates throughout his time at the club," he said.

"He had a profound impact on Essendon, and his willingness to mentor our younger midfielders has been invaluable. We thank Dylan for his contribution, and he will always be a part of the Essendon family."

Shiel's departure is the first of several expected at the Bombers, who took four players in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft amid an injury crisis.