THE PRE-FINALS edition of The 25 featured just one new face, so will there be any more change when we compile our end-of-season rankings after the Grand Final?
On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form this season and a body of work across previous years.
The addition of Finn Callaghan in place of Izak Rankine was the only change from the August edition, but there could be some players who could force their way in with a huge finals series.
Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews, Giants star Tom Green and Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw were all on the cusp this month and while finals games will be weighted differently to home and away matches, a big September could see any one of them break into The 25 after finals.
Take a look at the pre-finals rankings below and be sure to return on the Tuesday after the Grand Final for our final rankings of 2025, where will outline just how much change there has been across the whole season.
The 25, pre-finals edition
1) Marcus Bontempelli
2) Nick Daico
3) Jeremy Cameron
4) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
5) Zak Butters
6) Isaac Heeney
7) Noah Anderson
8) Jordan Dawson
9) Sam Darcy
10) Caleb Serong
11) Hugh McCluggage
12) Max Gawn
13) Lachie Neale
14) Bailey Smith
15) Matt Rowell
16) Riley Thilthorpe
17) Luke Jackson
18) Max Holmes
19) Errol Gulden
20) Toby Greene
21) Ed Richards
22) Chad Warner
23) Kysaiah Pickett
24) Sam Taylor
25) Finn Callaghan
26) Harris Andrews
27) Izak Rankine
28) Andrew Brayshaw
29) Brodie Grundy
30) Tom Green