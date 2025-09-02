AFL.com.au's The 25 was released on Tuesday, but which players were unlucky to miss out?

Harris Andrews handballs during the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE PRE-FINALS edition of The 25 featured just one new face, so will there be any more change when we compile our end-of-season rankings after the Grand Final?

On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form this season and a body of work across previous years.

The addition of Finn Callaghan in place of Izak Rankine was the only change from the August edition, but there could be some players who could force their way in with a huge finals series.

Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews, Giants star Tom Green and Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw were all on the cusp this month and while finals games will be weighted differently to home and away matches, a big September could see any one of them break into The 25 after finals.

Take a look at the pre-finals rankings below and be sure to return on the Tuesday after the Grand Final for our final rankings of 2025, where will outline just how much change there has been across the whole season.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daico

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

5) Zak Butters

6) Isaac Heeney

7) Noah Anderson

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Sam Darcy

10) Caleb Serong

11) Hugh McCluggage

12) Max Gawn

13) Lachie Neale

14) Bailey Smith

15) Matt Rowell

16) Riley Thilthorpe

17) Luke Jackson

18) Max Holmes

19) Errol Gulden

20) Toby Greene

21) Ed Richards

22) Chad Warner

23) Kysaiah Pickett

24) Sam Taylor

25) Finn Callaghan

26) Harris Andrews

27) Izak Rankine

28) Andrew Brayshaw

29) Brodie Grundy

30) Tom Green