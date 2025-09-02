Zak Butters claims his third club champion medal after another outstanding season at Port Adelaide

Zak Butters celebrates with teammate Ollie Wines during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide at Manuka Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ZAK Butters has claimed his third successive John Cahill Medal as Port Adelaide's best and fairest, well clear of key forward Mitch Georgiades and captain Connor Rozee.

Butters polled 134 votes, 16 votes clear of Georgiades (118), who booted 58 goals in a career-best season. Rozee (117) was just one vote behind Georgiades, with small forward Joe Richards and defender Aliir Aliir rounding out the top five.

Butters, 24, averaged 28 disposals, 13 contested possessions and five tackles per game in a season, earning him a place among the 44-man All-Australian squad along with teammate Georgiades.

First-year midfielder Christian Moraes was recognised with the Gavin Wanganeen Medal for the best player aged under 21, while defender Esava Ratugolea won the Coaches' Award for the most improved player.

Mitch Georgiades during the round 24 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hard-nosed midfielder Willem Drew claimed a hat-trick of his own, winning the Fos Williams Medal as the Power's best team man for the third successive season.

Willie Rioli was awarded the John McCarthy Medal for his work in the community, including his support of Power Community Ltd. and broader initiatives supporting First Nations communities.

John Cahill Medal

1. Zak Butters - 134

2. Mitch Georgiades - 118

3. Connor Rozee - 117

4. Joe Richards - 84

5. Aliir Aliir - 73

6. Miles Bergman - 67

7. Darcy Byrne-Jones - 64

8. Lachie Jones - 58

9. Esava Ratugolea - 57

=10. Jason Horne-Francis - 56

=10. Ollie Wines - 56

Award winners

John Cahill Medal (best & fairest)

Zak Butters

John Cahill Medal runner-up

Mitch Georgiades

Bruce Weber Memorial Award (third place best & fairest)

Connor Rozee

Fos Williams Medal (best team man, voted by the players)

Willem Drew

Leading goalkicker

Mitch Georgiades (58 goals)

Gavin Wanganeen Award (best player under 21)

Christian Moraes

Coaches’ Award (most improved)

Esava Ratugolea

John McCarthy Award (for community service)

Willie Rioli