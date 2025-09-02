ZAK Butters has claimed his third successive John Cahill Medal as Port Adelaide's best and fairest, well clear of key forward Mitch Georgiades and captain Connor Rozee.
Butters polled 134 votes, 16 votes clear of Georgiades (118), who booted 58 goals in a career-best season. Rozee (117) was just one vote behind Georgiades, with small forward Joe Richards and defender Aliir Aliir rounding out the top five.
Butters, 24, averaged 28 disposals, 13 contested possessions and five tackles per game in a season, earning him a place among the 44-man All-Australian squad along with teammate Georgiades.
First-year midfielder Christian Moraes was recognised with the Gavin Wanganeen Medal for the best player aged under 21, while defender Esava Ratugolea won the Coaches' Award for the most improved player.
Hard-nosed midfielder Willem Drew claimed a hat-trick of his own, winning the Fos Williams Medal as the Power's best team man for the third successive season.
Willie Rioli was awarded the John McCarthy Medal for his work in the community, including his support of Power Community Ltd. and broader initiatives supporting First Nations communities.
John Cahill Medal
1. Zak Butters - 134
2. Mitch Georgiades - 118
3. Connor Rozee - 117
4. Joe Richards - 84
5. Aliir Aliir - 73
6. Miles Bergman - 67
7. Darcy Byrne-Jones - 64
8. Lachie Jones - 58
9. Esava Ratugolea - 57
=10. Jason Horne-Francis - 56
=10. Ollie Wines - 56
Award winners
John Cahill Medal (best & fairest)
Zak Butters
John Cahill Medal runner-up
Mitch Georgiades
Bruce Weber Memorial Award (third place best & fairest)
Connor Rozee
Fos Williams Medal (best team man, voted by the players)
Willem Drew
Leading goalkicker
Mitch Georgiades (58 goals)
Gavin Wanganeen Award (best player under 21)
Christian Moraes
Coaches’ Award (most improved)
Esava Ratugolea
John McCarthy Award (for community service)
Willie Rioli