The Suns are playing their first AFL final, but how many of their other firsts can you remember?

(Clockwise from left): Andrew Boston, Karmichael Hunt, Charlie Dixon and Gary Ablett jnr. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S taken 15 seasons, but Gold Coast will finally play its first final against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Following last week's win over Essendon to confirm their spot in the top eight, Jarrod Witts said he didn't expect to have to wait this long to play in September – and he's 'only' been at the club since the end of 2016.

About to tick off one of the last 'firsts' for the club got us thinking – who else and when else did the Suns create history?

Take a trip back in time and scroll down to see if these names or moments ring a bell. Or perhaps use some of them at your next local trivia night.

List of Gold Coast's firsts

Signed player: Charlie Dixon

Captain: Marc Lock

Coach: Guy McKenna

AFL club champion: Gary Ablett jnr (2011)

Win as a club: April 12, 2009, v Western Jets 26.13 (169) v 5.5 (35)

Win in the AFL: April 23, 2011, v Port Adelaide 15.14 (104) v 15.11 (101)

Kick: Nathan Krakouer

Handball: Campbell Brown

Free for: Nathan Krakouer

Free against: Gary Ablett jnr

Point: Zac Smith (behind)

Goal: Charlie Dixon

Suspension: Campbell Brown. The Suns enforcer received a pair of two-game bans, making four weeks in total, for separate incidents with Callan Ward and Barry Hall in the Suns' second-ever match against the Western Bulldogs in 2011

Goal after the siren to win: Karmichael Hunt, July 14, 2012, v Richmond

Player drafted through Academy: Andrew Boston

Player traded in: Matthew Warnock (2011)

Free agent: Tom Murphy (2012)

Win at home: August 11, 2012, v Greater Western Sydney (18th home game)

Brownlow votes: Gary Ablett jnr 3, Michael Rischitelli 2, Brandon Matera 1 v Port Adelaide, round five, 2011

Brownlow Medal: Gary Ablett jnr (2013)

Final: September 6, 2025, v Fremantle at Optus Stadium