The teams are in for Friday's and Saturday's finals matches

Rhys Stanley, Lachie Neale and Mitch Lewis. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG ruckman Rhys Stanley is out of Friday night's qualifying final against Brisbane due to injury.

Stanley is one of three changes for the heavyweight clash at the MCG from the Cats team that beat Richmond in round 24, with Mark O'Connor included to face the Lions.

The other big selection news ahead of the first week of finals is Hawthorn's decision to drop Mitch Lewis, with Josh Weddle included following his impressive return through the VFL.

The Hawks will face a Greater Western Sydney team that has regained Josh Kelly along with the forward line firepower of Jesse Hogan (foot) and Jake Stringer (hamstring).

Jack Buckley has still not come up from his calf problem, while Brent Daniels has also not done enough in his recovery from injury.

While Geelong has lost its ruckman, the premiers have made two changes as expected, with two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale overcoming a quad injury, and rugged wingman Jarrod Berry his shoulder problem.

In Saturday night's elimination final at Optus Stadium, Fremantle has named Isaiah Dudley to replace important small forward Sam Switkowski (knee).

Retiring Gold Coast champion David Swallow has been added to the Suns' 23 for their first ever final.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.Neale, M.O'Connor, J.Clark

Out: R.Stanley (hamstring), M.Knevitt (omitted), J.Bews (omitted)

R24 sub: Mitch Knevitt

BRISBANE

In: L.Neale, J.Berry

Out: B.Reville (omitted), J.Tunstill (omitted)

R24 sub: James Tunstill

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Engie Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Kelly, J.Hogan, J.Stringer

Out: J.Wehr (omitted), H.Rowston (omitted), M.Gruzewski (omitted)

R24 sub: Jacob Wehr

HAWTHORN

In: J.Weddle, S.Butler

Out: M.Lewis (omitted), L.Breust (omitted)

R24 sub: Luke Breust

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: N.O'Driscoll, I.Dudley

Out: C.Wagner (pec), S.Switkowski (knee)

R24 sub: Nat Fyfe

GOLD COAST

In: D.Swallow

Out: J.Rogers (omitted)

R24 sub: Jake Rogers