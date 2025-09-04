The 2025 finalists for the NAB AFL Goal of the Year and the Virgin Australian AFL Mark of the Year have been announced

Noah Anderson and Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WINNER OF the 2025 NAB AFL Goal of the Year will come from Queensland, while the Western Bulldogs have two of the three contenders for the Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year.

>> VOTE NOW FOR MARK OF THE YEAR AND GOAL OF THE YEAR

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson has been nominated for his crucial last-quarter goal out of a centre bounce against Collingwood in round 18, while Suns teammate Sam Flanders' soccered goal from an acute angle against Fremantle in round 12 is also in the running.

Brisbane's midfield star Will Ashcroft is also a contender for this year's prize for his bouncing goal on the run from the forward pocket during the Lions' win over Richmond in round four.

Buku Khamis was the first of two Bulldogs to register a contender, with his high-flying grab against Essendon in round 10, while Sam Darcy's match-saving grab against Melbourne in round 22 also made the top three.

First-year Kangaroo Zac Banch's courageous mark against St Kilda in round 21 rounded out the finalists for this year's overall prize.

The overall winner is determined by a combination of votes from the All-Australian panel and the public.

Fans can vote here for Mark of the Year and here for Goal of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the 2025 Brownlow Medal on Monday, September 22.

The Mark of the Year winner will receive $50,000 and two million Velocity Points, thanks to Virgin, while the Goal of the Year winner will receive $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to the winning players' junior footy club.

Fans who vote are in with a chance to win $5000 thanks to the respective sponsor.

Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year finalists, 2025

First finalist: Zac Banch (North Melbourne) in round 21

Second finalist: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs) in round 22

Third finalist: Buku Khamis (Western Bulldogs) in round 10

NAB AFL Goal of the Year finalists, 2025

First finalist: Noah Anderson (Gold Coast Suns) in round 18

Community football club: Hawthorn Citizens

Second finalist: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane Lions) in round four

Community football club: St Kilda City Junior Football Club

Third finalist: Sam Flanders (Gold Coast Suns) in round 12

Community football club: Fish Creek