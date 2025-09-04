Noah Anderson and Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WINNER OF the 2025 NAB AFL Goal of the Year will come from Queensland, while the Western Bulldogs have two of the three contenders for the Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year. 

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson has been nominated for his crucial last-quarter goal out of a centre bounce against Collingwood in round 18, while Suns teammate Sam Flanders' soccered goal from an acute angle against Fremantle in round 12 is also in the running. 

Brisbane's midfield star Will Ashcroft is also a contender for this year's prize for his bouncing goal on the run from the forward pocket during the Lions' win over Richmond in round four. 

01:54

Goal of the Year Finalists

Buku Khamis was the first of two Bulldogs to register a contender, with his high-flying grab against Essendon in round 10, while Sam Darcy's match-saving grab against Melbourne in round 22 also made the top three.

First-year Kangaroo Zac Banch's courageous mark against St Kilda in round 21 rounded out the finalists for this year's overall prize. 

01:03

Mark of the Year Finalists

The overall winner is determined by a combination of votes from the All-Australian panel and the public.

Fans can vote here for Mark of the Year and here for Goal of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the 2025 Brownlow Medal on Monday, September 22.

The Mark of the Year winner will receive $50,000 and two million Velocity Points, thanks to Virgin, while the Goal of the Year winner will receive $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to the winning players' junior footy club.

Fans who vote are in with a chance to win $5000 thanks to the respective sponsor.

Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year finalists, 2025

First finalist: Zac Banch (North Melbourne) in round 21

00:36

Gutsy Roo flies horizontally with 'unbelievable' grab

Zac Banch attacks the footy at pace and takes a courageous aerial mark as Ryan Byrnes also showed bravery coming the other way

Second finalist: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs) in round 22

00:30

Darcy's MOTY contender saves the day

Sam Darcy's courageous mark defies the Demons' late shot at victory

Third finalist: Buku Khamis (Western Bulldogs) in round 10

00:38

Buk-mark it: Khamis rises for hanger

Buku Khamis soars high for a stunning grab as the Bulldogs continue to run rampant at Marvel Stadium

NAB AFL Goal of the Year finalists, 2025

First finalist: Noah Anderson (Gold Coast Suns) in round 18
Community football club: Hawthorn Citizens

00:45

Noah way: Suns skipper comes up bigger than ever

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson brings the house down with a massive final-quarter major to edge his side further ahead

Second finalist: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane Lions) in round four
Community football club: St Kilda City Junior Football Club

00:43

Amazing Ashcroft stuns again with insane GOTY contender

Will Ashcroft adds to his magical MCG moments with an incredible bouncing finish from the boundary

Third finalist: Sam Flanders (Gold Coast Suns) in round 12
Community football club: Fish Creek 

00:38

Sneaky Flanders finds a way off the deck

Sam Flanders is perfectly placed to pounce and soccer through an important major for the Suns