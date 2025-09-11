Matt Stock's decision to turn his focus to overall rank paid off, winning AFL Fantasy Classic this year

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

UNIQUE calls and game-changing trades helped Matt Stock to the AFL Fantasy Classic crown in 2025.

As most coaches weighed up whether to start Max Gawn or Tristan Xerri alongside Tom De Koning, he decided he would begin with both in his team 'Splash Brother's', and leave out the Blue.

With Kieren Briggs ruled out for Greater Western Sydney in round one, Matt said he wanted Gawn, and it proved to be an inspired decision as the Demon scored 127 rucking mostly against Lachie Keeffe.

He chose Andrew Brayshaw over Jordan Dawson and says his best starting picks were Gawn, Connor Rozee and Giants half-back Lachie Ash.

This year's champion also started with another Giant in Sam Taylor, who tempted coaches with a score of 118 in Opening Round.

"I started Sam Taylor because the aim of the game is cash gen and I didn't want to give up a chance at missing out on $100k in one week," he said.

"It only ended up being $83k, but it was enough and I would do it again next year."

Another move that paid off big time was trading in St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in round three, in place of Collingwood's Harry Perryman.

Wanganeen-Milera averaged 111 for the year and scored the second most total points, behind only Gawn.

"Trading in 'Nas' at round three really helped kickstart my season, along with starting and trading in the right rookies and getting lucky with rookie roulette early on," he said.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"My captain average of 126 also really helped. Ollie Hollands to Ned Long was a really nice move."

One of the best early-season picks, Long came into Matt's team in round seven.

Another big move came in round 15, when he decided to trade Gawn on his bye, welcoming the red-hot Brodie Grundy into his team.

Previously a coach who focused on head-to-head titles, Matt's focus has turned to overall rankings in the past two years, culminating in his success in 2025.

AFL Fantasy top 10 teams

1. Deee-struction - 51,791 points*

2. Splash Brother's - 51,698

3. Holmesyheroes - 51,642

4. COBRA KAI - 51,624

5. JGivoni - 51,621

6. Learning How To Reid - 51,579

7. Dank's Tanks - 51,543

8. Hately's Hero's - 51,541

9. Crackatinny Boys - 51,526

10. Murray's Mannagh - 51,517

* Matt was adjudged the winner under the competition T&Cs which determined the overall top points scorer was ineligible as an immediate family member of an AFL-listed player