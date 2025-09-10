Cal Wilkie in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SIGNED, sealed and … traded?

On this week's episode of Gettable we look at the best contracted players on the market and decipher whether they'll ultimately get their move, or whether they'll be held to their deals by the clubs they're at.

Will captain Zach Merrett find a way out of Essendon? Will dual Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow find his way to Gold Coast, Sydney or Geelong? Will the Saints even consider letting Cal Wilkie head to the Western Bulldogs?

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at the draft's big top-10 bolter, ponder what pick the Bombers will get as Sam Draper compensation, and look at the new names on the key defender carousel.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.