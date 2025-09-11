Brayden Fiorini is a living example of how persistence pays off

Brayden Fiorini celebrates a goal during the Elimination Final between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR some players, seeing their magnet on the coach's whiteboard on a weekly basis is a given.

That's not always been the case for Brayden Fiorini, who has ridden a "rollercoaster" career to be part of Gold Coast's first finals campaign.

The unassuming winger trailed only elimination final hero David Swallow and heart-and-soul midfielder Touk Miller for length of tenure at the Suns among their 23 players that beat Fremantle on Saturday night.

Fiorini is in his 10th season at Carrara, drafted in 2015 with the pick No.20 the Suns received from the Dockers for parting ways with Harley Bennell.

Saturday night's win was his 122nd career game, but perhaps more significantly, his 17th in succession – a mark of continuity he has beaten just once, when he strung 20 games together across 2021 and 2022.

"It's just been the rollercoaster journey of AFL footy, hasn't it? It hasn't been as smooth as some," Fiorini told AFL.com.au just moments after the Suns' historic victory.

"I'm pretty proud individually to reflect on how resilient I've been throughout the career, and I just knew when my opportunity arose earlier this year that I'd be ready for it.

"I feel I've grabbed it with both hands and I'm just thankful I've stayed the course and continued to get better."

That opportunity popped up in Darwin against the Western Bulldogs in round nine and the recently turned 28-year-old has not looked back.

Against the Dockers, he does what he has for the previous 16 matches, gathering an under-the-radar 14 disposals and adding a goal off the ground that capped a superb piece of team play that began on centre wing.

Brayden Fiorini and Bailey Humphrey celebrate a goal during the Elimination Final between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've got full belief and clarity in my role, especially on that outside wing role," he said.

"I went to work in the off-season on my speed and endurance and like to pride myself getting up and down the wing and getting back as hard as I can to help my defenders.

"I feel like it's getting rewarded within the club."

Fiorini said despite the frequent times he found himself outside the AFL team, stuck in the reserves, he never seriously considered leaving.

"I just love playing here," he said.

"It's everybody's dream to play a final and it's been 10 years.

"Looking around the rooms to see how much it means to not just the players, but the staff, the fans, the families, it's just so special.

"The club's been around for 15 years without success … we're trying to repay the faith the fans have shown, family and friends."