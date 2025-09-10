The Lions are under pressure as the Suns ride their momentum ahead of a massive QClash semi-final

Follow it LIVE: Brisbane v Gold Coast from 7.35pm AEST

Momentum has shifted quickly between Brisbane and Gold Coast after one week of finals but the most important QClash yet could signal a much bigger change is coming.

The Lions have suffered from bouts of inconsistency all season but now have the added concern of injuries mounting up at the wrong time of year. The reigning premiers might be wounded but need to bounce back from a comprehensive defeat by Geelong as they come up against their fiercest foes.

Brisbane has mostly ruled over Gold Coast since its Queensland rivals joined the competition in 2011 and has won 12 of their past 14 meetings. But the Suns are riding a wave of momentum in their club-first finals campaign and survived a do-or-die clash with Fremantle by the barest of margins in a fairytale ending. The Suns are still some distance from claiming the Lions' premiership crown but are just one win away from proving to be the best side in the state.

The Lions face the unenviable task of trying to replace Lachie Neale after the dual Brownlow medallist injured a calf against the Cats, while Eric Hipwood has also been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. Oscar McInerney could be recalled to take on Suns ruck Jarrod Witts, while David Swallow faces a nervous wait to hold his spot after his last-gasp heroics against the Dockers.

Where and when: Gabba, Saturday September 13, 7.35pm AEST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round eight: Brisbane 9.12 (66) d Gold Coast 7.7 (49) at the Gabba

Brisbane did what it – nearly – always does against Gold Coast even in a highly anticipated QClash as it withstood an early challenge before pulling away to a comfortable victory. The Lions claimed a 12th win in 13 clashes with their rivals by an average 42 points, even as this final margin flattered the Suns after they booted three late consolation goals. Will Ashcroft added to his early career honours as best afield with 34 disposals and nine clearances, while Josh Dunkley clamped down on Matt Rowell's (16, one) influence. Charlie Cameron returned to form after a dry spell with three goals as the Lions jumped to the top of the ladder.

Round 20: Gold Coast 20.10 (130) d Brisbane 9.10 (64) at People First Stadium

Gold Coast stunned Brisbane and leapt over its rival on the ladder on a record-breaking day for the club. The victory was the Suns' 12th of the season and their most in a single campaign, but perhaps most importantly it came while dishing out their heaviest thumping to the Lions. The Suns’ onball brigade was too clean for the Lions in wet and wild conditions as Matt Rowell (37 disposals, 15 clearances) and captain Noah Anderson (33, five) led the way. A seven-goal avalanche either side of the main break set up the stirring win that was a huge step toward clinching a club-first finals berth.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Brisbane

The Lions have built up a period of sustained success by playing in different modes and shifting through the gears. But they are currently at their most formidable when controlling possession and the speed of the game with sharp ball movement and uncontested marks. The Lions are ranked No.1 for marks differential (+24) but have lost the game the last three times they were beaten in that area, including last week against the Cats (-10) and in round 20 when they were trounced by the Suns (-12).

Darcy Wilmot in action during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast

The Suns have had an ideal benchmark as they have looked to improve with the Lions' engine room one to try to compete with and one day overtake. The pair of Queensland clubs are now evenly matched for average clearances (40.2) and clearance differential (+4.2). But the Suns have a better balance once the ball is on the outside to be ranked No.1 for forward 50 entries (56.6) as well as the best of the finalists for inside 50 differential (+7.6).

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Brisbane

Dayne Zorko has enjoyed the Lions' rollercoaster more than most over the past 14 seasons and now meets the club that rejected him before that ride began. The 36-year-old concedes he has played much of his career with a chip on his shoulder and that has never been more obvious than when he plays the Suns. Zorko saves his best for the Lions' nearest rivals and his old foe Touk Miller, though the former skipper now needs to turn all his attention to guiding his side's response to their qualifying final defeat. The Cats were able to stifle the Lions' ball movement, just as the Suns did in round 20 when they limited their uncontested marks. Zorko has been a revelation since he shifted to half-back last year, but could now leave his biggest mark on his rivals by launching the Lions' attacks from the back half.

Dayne Zorko in action during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast

The Suns have an onball brigade built for finals as Matt Rowell and captain Noah Anderson lead the charge with Touk Miller and the emerging Alex Davies among those to add valuable support. While that powerful quartet can wear down opponents with their strength at stoppages, Bailey Humphrey is the player that can take the game away in a matter of minutes. The 20-year-old booted three goals in the second term to break the game open against the Dockers and has now kicked 18 majors in the second half of the year as he spends more time forward. Humphrey can still pinch hit in the midfield where his ferocious attack on the ball helps him win his share of clearances. But when he is playing alongside the likes of Ben Long in the forward half, the Suns have an imposing mix of difficult match-ups and avenues to goal.

PREDICTION

Brisbane is under pressure to defend its patch in Queensland almost as much as its premiership crown, while Gold Coast has wind in its sails as it charts a new path. The Lions have their backs to the wall as they lose a star midfielder at the worst time of year, but have proven over the past seven seasons that they can use these occasions to silence their doubters. The Suns should hold few fears of the Lions after their thumping win the last time they met but will find it harder to repeat that under the finals heat. Brisbane by 22 points.