Jarrod Berry is confident his strapped-up shoulder can withstand a torrid time when rivals Gold Coast comes for Brisbane in a historic semi-final

Jarrod Berry in action during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GRATEFUL to be among those still standing, Jarrod Berry says a wounded Brisbane is leaning into its injury woes as semi-final inspiration.

Their premiership defence has been disrupted by constant setbacks, with Lachie Neale (calf) and Eric Hipwood (knee) the latest to join a mounting list of casualties last week.

Berry thought he would be added to that pile after he dislocated his shoulder against Fremantle in the penultimate round, knocked off the ball by Andrew Brayshaw in an incident the Lions weapon said "could have been avoided".

Scans cleared Berry of major damage though, the 27-year-old missing just one game before returning in last Saturday's qualifying final loss to Geelong.

He'll line up against Queensland rivals Gold Coast at a sold-out Gabba on Saturday night for a chance to play Collingwood in a preliminary final.

"It was one of those things, a football incident where you're not expecting contact and you land a bit funny," he said of the contact with Brayshaw.

"Unfortunate, but no point looking on the negative side of things. It was the card I was dealt.

"The weekend (against the Cats) was a very physical game … and it was fine.

"If it's going to go, it's going to go.

"I've done all the work to strengthen it and have confidence so now it's just about me getting out there and executing."

Berry said his thoughts immediately went to teammate Oscar McInerney, who missed last year's grand final win after hurting his shoulder in the preliminary final.

Darcy Gardiner, Lincoln McCarthy and Keidean Coleman also missed out because of injury.

Gardiner and potentially ruckman McInerney - who is pushing for a recall after a stop-start season - could feature alongside Berry against Gold Coast.

"I remember speaking about it in the pre-season, that I want to do it again for those guys," Berry said of the motivation to defend the title.

"A little dislocation of the shoulder … puts it in perspective."

Brisbane has had the better of the Suns since coach Chris Fagan's arrival in 2017, at one stage winning nine-straight QClashes before Gold Coast broke the streak last year.

The honours have been shared 1-1 this season, the Suns beating Brisbane by a record 66 points most recently.

"So whoever gets the chocolates this weekend is going to be on top of the rivalry," Berry, whose younger brother Tom is on the Suns' list but unlikely to feature, said.

"We love playing against those guys and they love playing against us."

All-Australian pair Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson were dominant against the Dockers and will smell blood against a Lions team missing Neale.

"They're important to them but we've got a great midfield as well," Berry said.

"They lowered our colours last time we played. It'll be a hot contest."