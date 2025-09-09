The Lions must bounce back from a disappointing defeat but, as Michael Whiting writes, it's a position they have relished this year

Ryan Lester looks dejected after Brisbane's qualifying final loss to Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BEWARE the wounded Lions.

Reigning premier Brisbane might feel like its punch drunk and on the ropes following last week's heavy loss to Geelong, and confirmation of season-ending injuries for Eric Hipwood and Lachie Neale, but one thing it's shown in spades under Chris Fagan is resilience.

Every time the Lions have been thoroughly outplayed this season, they've bounced back with their best football the next.

Whether their pride has been pricked, the players needed a little mental stimulation, or Fagan tweaked something tactically, the Lions have been almost flawless following a down week.

Here are five examples.

BEWARE THE WOUNDED LIONS Loss Following week Round six: Lost to Coll by 52 points Beat StK by 45 points Round 10: Lost to Melb by 11 points Beat Haw by 33 points Round 14: Lost to GWS by 11 points Beat Geel by 41 points Round 20: Lost to GC by 66 points Beat Coll by 27 points Round 22: Lost to Syd by two points Beat Frem by 57 points



This bounce-back ability has included wins over Hawthorn (then in the top four, at the MCG), Geelong (spoiling Patrick Dangerfield's 350th game and claiming a first win at GMHBA Stadium in 22 years), Collingwood (then the ladder leader) and a red-hot Fremantle (which had won 10 of its past 11).

Brisbane's resilience should not be in question – it was on display in spades during its run to the premiership in 2024.

The Lions had four wins and a draw from 11 matches and were languishing in 13th place at the mid-season bye, only to roar home and win 10 of the next 12 to play finals.

They were without regulars Keidean Coleman, Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner for most of the season and were then in seemingly hopeless positions against Greater Western Sydney and Geelong during September before running the table to win the flag.

This challenge is no different.

The teams that runs out on Saturday night against Gold Coast will be similar to the one that defeated Hawthorn in the final round of the home and away season to secure a spot in the top four and is more than capable of bouncing back.

In fact, if this season's evidence is anything to go by, you can almost bank on it.