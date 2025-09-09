Hayden Skipworth during a Collingwood captain's run at Olympic Park Oval on August 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD senior assistant coach Hayden Skipworth has opted not to pursue the vacancy at Melbourne after being shortlisted last week.

The 42-year-old was viewed as one of the leading contenders to replace Simon Goodwin after just being pipped by Andrew McQualter for the role at West Coast this time last year.

Skipworth spoke to the Demons in recent weeks and was set to formally interview with the coaching subcommittee at the MCG on Monday.

Instead, Skipworth has chosen to stay at the Magpies in 2026 and not chase the role at the Demons.

Skipworth is highly regarded in the industry and viewed as a senior coach in waiting.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae publicly and privately credited him for his tactical influence in the 2023 premiership win and arranged for Skipworth to run the Magpies' most recent pre-season.

Skipworth joined the Magpies at the end of 2019 to run the academy, following a range of coaching roles at Essendon at the end of his playing career with the Bombers and Adelaide.

Former Collingwood coach and champion midfielder Nathan Buckley met with the Demons on Monday as he weighs up pursuing the vacancy at Melbourne after more than four years away from the coaches' box.

Geelong assistants Steven King and James Kelly have also been shortlisted by the Demons.

Western Bulldogs midfield coach Brendon Lade will go through the process with Melbourne, as will Essendon midfield coach Daniel Giansiracusa, who opted against going through the process at West Coast last year.