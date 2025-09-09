Lachie Neale is seen after coming off injured during Brisbane's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates for the remaining 2025 finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Gallagher Hamstring Season Izak Rankine Suspension 2 matches Updated: September 9, 2025

In the mix

Forward Josh Rachele will be available for Friday night's semi-final against Hawthorn if he gets through training this week. The star goalkicker has completed his rehab from a posterior capsular tear and taken part in full training over the past two weeks. His anticipated return will help cover the absence of Rankine while also adding a spark in the midfield when he is used there in bursts. Players on the fringe who will be considered this week include key defender Jordon Butts, who has found himself squeezed out since the return of Nick Murray, and wingman Billy Dowling. Both were emergencies against Collingwood and are next in line if change is needed. Wingman Luke Nankervis (21 disposals and a goal) pushed his case in the SANFL. Defender Max Michalanney returned from a hamstring injury last week and played forward. How the Crows plan to use him this week will be a key factor at selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad Season Tom Doedee Wrist Season Eric Hipwood Calf Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Lachie Neale Calf Season Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: September 9, 2025

In the mix

At least one change for Brisbane to face Gold Coast on Saturday night following the injury to Neale. The Lions will likely recall Bruce Reville into their 23, with Zac Bailey, Levi Ashcroft and Cam Rayner to share more midfield minutes. They could also opt to recall Oscar McInerney as a tall forward and back-up ruck at the expense of Sam Day or Ty Gallop following his excellent recent form in the VFL. If Chris Fagan wanted to go even smaller, he could select either Conor McKenna or Will McLachlan to go alongside two tall targets. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Groin 1 week Tew Jiath Quad Season Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot Season Iliro Smit Foot Season Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Updated: September 9, 2025

In the mix

Howe is pushing to return for the preliminary final after missing the win over Adelaide due to a groin injury. The extra week off enhances the veteran defender's chances of playing again in 2025. Bobby Hill kicked four goals in a VFL scratch match on Saturday and trained on Tuesday, putting his hand up to be considered next weekend. Dan McStay was dropped for the qualifying final and is another option, while Tom Mitchell was an emergency against the Crows before playing against the Cats in the 90-minute practice match. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Jake Kolodjashnij Hip Season Rhys Stanley Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

In the mix

Stanley is no certainty to be available for the preliminary final, after missing the win over Brisbane with a right hamstring injury, but the Cats are yet to rule their ruck out of the entire finals series. Should the Cats make the Grand Final, coach Chris Scott and his selection committee could have a difficult decision to make on the athletic big man. There won’t be any such call on veteran defender Kolodjashnij, who has undergone hip surgery and won’t play again this season in a bid to be fully fit at the start of 2026. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Clohesy Ankle Test Zak Evans Thumb 1-3 weeks Will Graham Shoulder Test Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Updated: September 9, 2025

In the mix

A couple of fresh bodies are in the frame for selection should Damien Hardwick want to tinker with his winning outfit to face Brisbane at the Gabba. Graham, one of the coach’s favourites, will have to pass a test and would loom as an ideal substitute with his midfield and half-forward versatility. But would Hardwick take elimination final hero David Swallow out of his 23? Clohesy was also a regular on the wing before his injury and would come under heavy consideration. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Calsher Dear Hamstring TBC Will Day Foot Season Finn Maginness Kidney Season Harry Morrison Quad Season Noah Mraz Knee 1 week Updated: September 9, 2025

In the mix

Dear has been ruled out for this Friday night's clash against Adelaide due to a hamstring strain. The 20-year-old will be up against it to play in the preliminary final if the Hawks progress, but they haven't put a line through him beyond this weekend. That injury opens the door for Mitch Lewis to return after he was dropped for the elimination final. The key forward went back to Box Hill and kicked four goal to help drag them over the line in the semi-final. Morrison is done for the year due to another quad strain. Henry Hustwaite and Cam Mackenzie both starred to keep themselves in selection contention. – Josh Gabelich