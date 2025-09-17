One of the game's great modern rivalries is ready to write another chapter on Saturday

Some of the best moments from Collingwood-Brisbane clashes this century. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a great rivalry at the start of the century and has emerged again in recent years.

Brisbane and Collingwood have played in three Grand Finals since 2002 and square off for the fifth time in September when they meet in Saturday evening's preliminary final.

From Michael Voss against Nathan Buckley to Lachie Neale up against Nick Daicos, the teams have waged some thrilling duels over the past 25 years.

10. Collingwood 19.7 (121) d Brisbane 18.6 (114). Round 7, 2018

Like the match above, this was a rare occurrence between the Lions' two strong eras of the century. A genuine shootout, Jordan De Goey kicked five goals, while Dayne Zorko kicked four from 34 touches. Scores were level with two minutes to go following a Dayne Beams bomb, but slick hands from De Goey sent Jaidyn Stephenson into an open goal for the sealer.

Learn More 04:14

9. Brisbane 13.18 (96) d Collingwood 13.16 (94). Round 2, 2008

A bit of an outlier as this was a rare match between 2003 and 2023 that delivered (largely because Brisbane was poor for a 15-year stretch in there). On this wet night at the Gabba, Jed Adcock gave the hosts a late lead they were able to cling on to. The Lions would miss the finals that year, while the Magpies finished in eighth and got through to a semi-final.

Jonathan Brown in action during the R2 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Collingwood 17.12 (114) d Brisbane 16.15 (111). Round 8, 2002

A classic under the roof at Docklands, this performance announced the Pies as a genuine contender. Nathan Buckley had 31 touches and Chris Tarrant kicked five goals as the Pies staved off a late Lions challenge to win in front of a packed crowd. Luke Power hit the post late and Jason Akermanis had a goal-bound shot touched on the line in the dramatic final moments.

Justin Leppitsch punches the ball away from Anthony Rocca during the round eight match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Docklands on May 8, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Brisbane 14.11 (95) d Collingwood 11.15 (81). Round 4, 2003

This game was memorable for one player as much as the result. After winning the previous two flags, this Grand Final rematch on Easter Thursday was the debut of No.3 draft pick Jared Brennan. Running with the ball one-handed like he was carrying an orange, kicking a goal from 50m and settling in perfectly, the Northern Territorian turned heads in a remarkable first-up outing.

Luke Power, Jonathan Brown, Michael Voss and Shaun Hart after the round four match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on April 17, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Collingwood 9.12 (66) d Brisbane 7.9 (51). Qualifying Final, 2003

This result made Brisbane's win three weeks later even more meritorious. In their fourth season under Mick Malthouse, the Magpies continued to make strides and took down the two-time premiers in a memorable encounter. Alan Didak kicked two wonderful goals from the left boundary line – one on the run and the other a set shot – to get the home team over the line.

Alastair Lynch and Shane Wakelin collide during the Qualifying Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 6, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Brisbane 20.14 (134) d Collingwood 12.12 (84). Grand Final, 2003

Not a close game by any stretch, but unlike 12 months earlier when they started red-hot favourites, the Lions would go into this decider as heavy underdogs and produce one of their finest performances under Leigh Matthews. Nigel Lappin played with broken ribs, Simon Black won the Norm Smith Medal with 39 disposals and Jason Akermanis booted five goals in a match that was largely one-way traffic.

Jason Cloke sits dejected as Lions players celebrate after the siren at the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Brisbane 11.7 (73) d Collingwood 11.6 (72). Round 3, 2021

Held at Marvel Stadium during the second season impacted by COVID-19, this will always be the ‘Zac Bailey Game' after the dynamic Lion etched his name into history with a goal after the siren to pinch victory. Marking the ball just inside 50m, Bailey went back and calmly slotted the long-range set shot to ensure Brisbane would not slip to a 0-3 season start.

Learn More 03:23

3. Collingwood 11.13 (79) d Brisbane 11.12 (78). Round 23, 2024

Perhaps this one shouldn't be ranked over other finals, but 12 months ago the Magpies put a serious dent in the Lions' top-four aspirations with three late goals in a memorable comeback win. Lachie Schultz kicked two and Beau McCreery added the finishing touches with a late stoppage goal to steal victory.

Learn More 03:23

2. Brisbane 10.15 (75) d Collingwood 9.12 (66). Grand Final, 2002

The Lions went in as raging favourites to claim back-to-back flags, but on a bitterly cold and wet day, the Magpies gave the champions all they could handle. A controversial Anthony Rocca behind during the third term will be long remembered, as will a Jason Akermanis snap to give Brisbane some breathing space and ultimately the premiership. Remember the Scott Burns collision with Michael Voss? What a match.

Brisbane players celebrate after winning the 2002 AFL Grand Final against Collingwood at the MCG on September 28, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

1. Collingwood 12.18 (90) d Brisbane 13.8 (86). Grand Final, 2023

Arguably the greatest Grand Final this century, this match had everything. Zac Bailey's incredible individual goal, Bobby Hill's second-quarter speccy, the Magpies kicking long-range goals after the quarter and half-time sirens, and ultimately, an epic finish. Jordan De Goey's go-ahead goal and Steele Sidebottom's 55m bomb went into folklore as the Pies hung on.