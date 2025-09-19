Star midfielder Lachie Neale is pushing to return if the Lions make the Grand Final

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan admits the injured Lachie Neale is further ahead than expected in his recovery, as the dual Brownlow medallist pushes to make a remarkable return for a potential third straight Grand Final.

But the Brisbane coach is not yet contemplating the mammoth selection call as the Lions first have to get through Collingwood in a blockbuster preliminary final at the MCG on Saturday evening.

Neale's season appeared over when he hurt his calf in Brisbane's qualifying final defeat to Geelong two weeks ago.

Initial scans had the star midfielder sidelined for up to six weeks, but Neale's laser-focused recovery has meant the door is open for him to play if the Lions progress to the decider.

"He's just doing the best that he can to make himself available for the Grand Final if we happen to get there," Fagan said on Friday.

"He's making good progress, whether he's good enough to play or not next week, if we get there, only time will tell.

"But he's probably a little bit further ahead of where we thought he'd be."

When pressed on how tough a call it would be to bring back Neale, who had missed three games with a quad injury before returning against Geelong, Fagan was reluctant to give it much thought.

"It depends how all the other blokes are going in his position," he said.

"It's good to have a dual Brownlow medallist available for a Grand Final, if we get there.

"I realise that might be a decision that we have to make."

Lachie Neale is seen running during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on September 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brisbane travelled to Melbourne on Thursday with an unchanged team that thumped Gold Coast in last Saturday night's QClash semi-final.

Collingwood made just the one selection call, bringing back defender Jeremy Howe for Wil Parker.

The Magpies opted against bringing back Bobby Hill due to the small forward having played just one game – as a sub – since June 21.

The Lions need no reminder of Hill's class after he was awarded the Norm Smith Medal for his starring role in Collingwood's 2023 Grand Final win.

"I don't know all the bits and pieces that go into that decision," Fagan said of Hill's non-selection.

"I would have understood if they'd have picked him, and I understand why they haven't picked him."

Due to the MCG being used for the other preliminary final – Geelong and Hawthorn – the Lions instead trained at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

Despite being reigning premier, Brisbane has added serious youth into its team this season following Joe Daniher's retirement and injuries to flag heroes Neale, Jack Payne, Noah Answerth and Eric Hipwood.

Chris Fagan and Cam Rayner after the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood won four straight games against Brisbane from the epic Grand Final two years ago, but the Lions got one back in a comfortable round 21 win at the MCG.

"I feel like we're in good shape at the moment," Fagan said.

"It'd be different if we were a bit more banged up after that game last week, but we've actually come out of it pretty well.

"I'm hoping that the preparation that we've had is better than what Collingwood have had, but it's really hard to tell."

It will be the fifth time Collingwood and Brisbane have met in a final, winning two each previously.