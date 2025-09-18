Sliding Doors is at the pointy end of the 2025 season .. and Damo's still got plenty on his mind

Dan Houston in action for Collingwood in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is gearing up for the business end of 2025.

The finals series is reaching a dramatic conclusion and Damo is not slowing down any time soon. He's still got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

IF ...

there is anyone attached to this club who wants to claim the 2025 season was a success ...

THEN ...

they need a reality check. It wasn't. You can't finish the home-and-away season atop the ladder, a match clear of the next best team, and then embarrassingly seize up in two Adelaide Oval finals.

IF ..

the Hawks beat the Cats and the Lions defeat the Pies ...

THEN ...

there will be a lot of pent-up hatred from Brisbane directed at Hawthorn in the lead-in to the Grand Final. There are people at this club who, rightly, will never forgive certain people at the Hawks over the botched racism case which nearly unfairly destroyed Chris Fagan.

IF ...

I was running the negotiations surrounding the desired exit of big Charlie ...

THEN ...

I'd be saying this to the Swans: Don't bother us unless you're prepared to give us Blakey. And this to the Suns: Don't even contact us unless Bailey Humphrey is part of the deal. And this to the Cats: We'll take Connor O’Sullivan.

IF ...

Dan Houston at Collingwood in 2025 hasn't gone near Dan Houston at Port Adelaide in 2023 and 2024, where he earned All-Australian gongs ...

THEN ...

he is nevertheless primed for a massive preliminary final on Saturday night. Has been solid without being spectacular. Was good in the qualifying final win against Adelaide. This upcoming match is why the Pies went so hard to recruit him.

IF ...

the secret herbs and spices produce a top 10 national draft pick for the Bombers for loss of free agent Sam Draper to Brisbane ...

THEN ...

nah, there's no chance that could possibly happen. And surely Jordan Ridley won't be somehow linked to the process with the Lions. Surely.

IF ...

Caleb Serong finished equal fourth in the Brownlow last year in a team which finished 10th ...

THEN ...

his 2025 season was just as good in a team which finished four places higher. Should be right up there again on Monday night.

IF ...

Chris Scott has had 14 days since a dominant qualifying final to prepare for a preliminary final ...

THEN ...

surely not one of those days has passed without him pondering a plan for Josh Weddle. Needs to nail this match-up more than any other. Blicavs? O’Connor? Good luck to whoever gets the task.

IF ...

the Suns boast what many consider to be the best one-two midfield punch in the comp in Rowell and Anderson, who may even quinella Monday night's Brownlow Medal count ...

THEN ...

they are going to need to use the upcoming trade period to add another class on-baller.

IF ...

after three consecutive seasons of unfulfilled finishes the Giants have so much to fix ...

THEN ...

bolstering the midfield must be a priority in the trade period and national draft.

IF ...

the Hawks had access to their best player Will Day in the finals ...

THEN ...

they might have been unstoppable in their 2025 flag pursuit. Can obviously still go all the way without him, but his extended absence for the second consecutive finals series has been shattering.

IF ...

new coach Steven King has already made one big call on a big-name player ...

THEN ...

I'm expecting a few more. Steven May will be elsewhere in 2026. Big watch on Clarry now.

IF ...

captain Jy Simpkin wants out ...

THEN ...

North's list managers should do everything to ensure that happens. Has failed to meaningfully impact in the past three seasons.

IF ...

the trade talk around Zak Butters has died down in the past fortnight ...

THEN ...

it’s merely the calm before the storm. Contracted for 2026. Should the Hawks miss on Merrett, look out.

IF ...

the Tigers had seven picks in the first 28 of last year’s Telstra AFL Draft ...

THEN ...

they’ve already got picks two and three this year, thanks to a genius move by North Melbourne in last year’s draft.

IF ...

Nasiah played his out-of-contract status so beautifully this season all the way to a $2 million a year deal to stay with the Saints ...

THEN ...

his great mate Marcus Windhager was ultra smart, too. Officially secured a four-year deal on boosted money after initially being offered two on so-so money.

IF ...

IF Isaac Heeney finished equal fourth in the Brownlow Medal last year ...

THEN ...

he should be on the leaderboard again next Monday. Swans won five fewer matches than they did in 2024, but Heeney kicked more goals. And he was regularly just as brilliant.

IF ...

the captaincy status for Liam Baker was only temporary in the latter stages of the 2025 season following the injuries to the two players, Oscar Allen and Liam Duggan, who officially carried the title ...

THEN ...

surely before the start of 2026 it becomes official.

IF ...

the Bulldogs haven't yet been strongly linked to the now very accessible Steven May ...

THEN ...

I'm surprised. Couldn't possibly enter 2026 without adding a class key back. They've already wasted 2025 by not having one.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the players and their managers have somehow been allowed to fully control the player movement space ...

THEN ...

the AFL should get serious about giving some power back to the clubs. Here's an idea: any contract of five or more years in duration comes with the caveat that the club can off-load the player to any club of their choice at any stage.