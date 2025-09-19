Get all the key information for the 2025 Brownlow Medal Count, including details of AFL.com.au's live Brownlow Tracker

A closer look at the Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL'S night of nights is back for another year and it's set to be another thrilling count. Here's everything you need to know.

Key details

The 2025 Brownlow Medal count will be held on Monday, September 22 at Crown Melbourne.

How to watch and live stream

The 2025 Brownlow Medal will be broadcast live and free in Australia on Channel Seven, 7mate and live streamed on 7plus from 7.30pm AEST (see full city-by-city details at the bottom of the page).

The night starts with the Red Carpet arrivals before the count gets underway at 8pm AEST.

Seven will also air Blue Carpet Confessionals from 5.30pm AEST on 7plus. This will feature celebrity stylist Elliot Garnaut and AFL champion Isaac Smith with the biggest names in the competition and their partners ahead of football's biggest night, right outside the Palladium at Crown Melbourne.

To watch the count from overseas, sign up for watchafl.com.au.

How to follow online

Instead of just watching the broadcast, fire up your second screen and follow every vote for every player with our live Brownlow Tracker.

The live Brownlow leaderboard will update regularly, and you can 'pin' your favourite players to the top to see how they are going compared to the frontrunners. You can also filter the Brownlow Tracker by club to see how players from your team are faring.

The Tracker also integrates our Brownlow Predictor, so you can see which players are expected to poll in the latter stages of the count, and who is expected to fall away. Just toggle on 'Show Predicted' in the Tracker to activate this feature.

And in case you miss anything, the 'Round by Round' tab is a quick and easy way to look back on the votes for every game during the season.

AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App will also have a live blog of all the action from the red carpet right until the winner is announced.

Get our full Brownlow coverage in our Brownlow Hub

Who's expected to win?

In a tight count, AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor is tipping Jordan Dawson to win the count on 32 votes, one ahead of Bailey Smith and Nick Daicos (both 31) with Noah Anderson a further vote behind.

Last year, our Brownlow Predictor tipped winner Patrick Cripps to tie for the award, while we correctly tipped Lachie Neale would win the award in 2023.

AFL.com.au's final Brownlow Predictor

32 Jordan Dawson (Adel)

31 Nick Daicos (Coll)

31 Bailey Smith (Geel)

30 Noah Anderson (GC)

28 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

27 Max Gawn (Melb)

27 Matt Rowell (GC)

What other awards will be announced?

The Telstra AFL Rising Star winner, which has previously been revealed at the AFL Awards night, will also be announced. You can see our journalists' predictions for the Ron Evans Medal here.

The Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year and NAB AFL Goal of the Year will also be awarded on the night. You can see three finalists for each category here.

The Jim Stynes Community Award winner will also be announced (you can see the finalists here)

Key timings (all times approximate and in AEST)

5:15pm: Red carpet guest arrivals commence

5:30pm: Blue Carpet Confessionals broadcast commences on 7plus

7:30pm: Red Carpet broadcast commences

8:00pm: Brownlow Medal count broadcast begins

8:41pm: NAB AFL Goal of the Year and Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year winners announced

9:00pm: Retirees segment

9:08pm: 2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star Winner announced

9:27pm: Jim Stynes Community Award winner announced

10:35pm: Brownlow Medal winner announced

11:00pm: Brownlow Medal broadcast concludes

BROADCAST DETAILS

2025 Brownlow Medal Red Carpet

SYD: 7:30pm on 7mate and 7plus

MEL/TAS: 7:30pm on 7 and 7plus

BRI: 7:30pm on 7mate and 7plus

ADE/NT: 7:00pm on 7 and 7plus

PER: 5:30pm on 7mate and 7plus

2025 Charles Brownlow Medal Count

SYD: 8:00pm on 7mate and 7plus

MEL/TAS: 8:00pm on 7 and 7plus

BRI: 8:00pm on 7mate and 7plus

ADE/NT: 7:30pm on 7 and 7plus

PER: 6:00pm – 7:00pm on 7mate and then 7:00pm on 7 and 6:00pm on 7plus