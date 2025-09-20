Some of the best young players in this year's draft crop showed their wares in the Coates Boys League Grand Final

Sullivan Robey celebrates after the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons at Ikon Park, September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

XAVIER Taylor and Sullivan Robey further enhanced their top 10 draft stocks with standout games in the Coates Talent League Grand Final, with the Eastern Ranges pair pivotal in their side's win over the Sandringham Dragons.

With the Dragons shooting for a remarkable fourth straight premiership, the Ranges ruined their run in the 13.5 (83) to 10.8 (68) win, with Taylor named best afield.

Already viewed as an early selection by clubs, Taylor's position in the pool only grew more with his game across half-back, with the 18-year-old finishing with 25 disposals and 15 marks in a dominant aerial game.

The defender can play on a range of forwards and is also able to shape the game with his kicking and dare from defence.

Xavier Taylor during the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons at IKON Park, September 20th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Robey continued what has been a dream run in the past three months, with the midfielder-forward rocketing into being a likely early pick. After playing in the midfield more recently, the 192cm prospect kicked four goals from 13 disposals to continue his slick finishing around goal.

The performance iced a brilliant run of form that has catapulted him into being in consideration inside the first five to 10 picks on draft night.

The duo had plenty of help from Eastern teammates Josiah Landy (25 disposals, one goal), Lachy Dovaston (two goals, 24 disposals) and Ollie Greeves (one goal, 24 disposals), while Oskar Taylor (19 disposals) and Blake Chambers (29) were also important in the win. Forward Zac Antonellos also booted three majors.

Lachy Dovaston and Oliver Greeves during the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons at IKON Park, September 20th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sandringham had the early running with four first-quarter goals to set up a 12-point lead at quarter-time, before Eastern slammed on six goals in the second term to take momentum.

The Dragons then struck back after half-time with a wind advantage, taking a seven-point lead into the final change but Eastern rallied to kick four goals to none in the last quarter and claim their first under-18 flag since 2013, when Tom Boyd and Christian Petracca featured.

Small forward Willis Reidy caught the eye with four goals in a lively display as he catches late interest from scouts ahead of November's draft, while Sandy midfield trio Jack Dalton (23 disposals), Kye Fincher (22, one goal) and Xavier Bamert (18) all tried hard.

Kye Fincher during the Coates Talent League Boys Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons at IKON Park, September 20th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rory Wright had 22 disposals and gave some options out of defence, while bottom-ager Gus Teixeira (one goal, 16 disposals) again showed he will be a talent in the 2026 crop.

GOALS

Eastern Ranges: Robey 4, Antonellos 3, Dovaston 2, Knapp, Landy, Nash, Greeves

Sandringham Dragons: Reidy 4, Butler, Dimer, Fincher, Galbally, Griffin, Teixeira