Daisy Walker in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FRESH off a win last week, Greater Western Sydney will be up for the fight when it meets crosstown rival Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

After winning their first four games, the Swans will be out to get their season back on track following a shock loss to Collingwood last week.

SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Despite a fair amount of player movement between the two teams, there's no love lost between the Swans and Giants, so expect sparks to fly.

The master and apprentice meet at Casey Fields on Sunday afternoon when Melbourne premiership captain and current West Coast coach Daisy Pearce faces her old coach Mick Stinear and the majority of her former teammates.

The Demons were handed their first loss of the season last week against Port Adelaide, while the Eagles were unable to capitalise on some recent good form in a wet and wild Western Derby.

DEMONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

After an injury-hit few weeks, the Dees welcome back key defensive stocks in Tahlia Gillard and Sinead Goldrick.

Brisbane finds itself in unfamiliar territory this season, entering round six outside the eight with a 2-3 record.

The Lions have a chance to revive their season when they face the Western Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

BULLDOGS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

But the Bulldogs copped a shock loss in round five at the hands of the previously winless Giants, and will be out for retribution themselves.

Richmond remains winless heading into round six, but will fancy itself against a St Kilda side struggling for consistency.

The Saints sprung a surprise 52-point win over Essendon last week, and will be out to string another win together.

SAINTS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The Tigers welcome back Grace Egan from injury, while the Saints have gone in with an unchanged line-up.

Adelaide is another side in unfamiliar territory this year, sitting at 3-2 heading into round six.

A shock defeat to the Saints in round one and a close loss to longtime rival Brisbane in round four means the Crows are far from the all-conquering side we've seen in the past nine seasons, so they'll be out to get another win on the board when they face Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

SUNS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

The Suns have managed just the one win so far in 2025 in Rhyce Shaw's first season as head coach, and will be looking to nab another against the Crows.