Josh Gabelich, Damian Barrett, Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE'S only one place to get all the latest trade news when Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio returns from 12pm AEST on Monday.

From Monday, September 29 until Deadline Day on Wednesday, October 15, your regular AFL Trade Radio favourites including AFL.com.au's own Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett will bring you all the news, interviews and analysis from one of the most hotly anticipated Continental Tyres AFL Trade Periods in years.

And for the first time, we'll bring you a trade wrap show on Thursday, October 16 to unpack all the drama after the dust settles on Deadline Day.

>> WATCH CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO LIVE FROM 12PM AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The AFL.com.au crew will be joined this year by Sam Edmund, Tom Morris, Josh Jenkins and Essendon great James Hird, who is making his AFL Trade Radio debut.

Superstars including Carlton's Charlie Curnow, Essendon skipper Zach Merrett and Melbourne's Christian Petracca are among the players who could be on the move in 2025, while Carlton stars Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni have already confirmed their big-money free agency moves to St Kilda.

Charlie Curnow during the R10 match between Carlton and Sydney at the SCG on May 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Clubs will also be jostling to maximise their draft hands to make the most of their picks in a draft crop that is dominated by star youngsters emerging from the northern Academies tied to Sydney, GWS, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Make sure to tune in from 12pm AEST on Monday, September 29, all the way through to Thursday, October 16 on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App to hear the latest on the trade and free agency landscape.

2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio line-up

7-9am: Kane Cornes and Sam Edmund

9-11am: Tom Morris and James Hird

11am-12pm: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich

12-1pm: Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge

1-3pm: Cam Luke and Liam Pickering

3-6pm: Damian Barrett, Brad Johnson and Josh Jenkins