Simon Goodwin admits he could have done better after 2021 success, Adam Simpson worries of his legacy

Simon Goodwin and Adam Simpson during the Round nine match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SIMON Goodwin can see his time had come at Melbourne, saying the time since his sacking had given him the opportunity to learn some important lessons.

Goodwin has landed a new role as Sydney's director of coaching and performance, just two months after the 2021 AFL premiership coach lost his job.

Speaking on a panel at Wednesday's Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Grand Final lunch, Goodwin was relaxed about his fate at the Demons.

"I was ready - in the end, you're probably not performing your role to the maximum as you would have liked," Goodwin said.

"You don't (realise) at the time, but when you sit back and reflect - the greatest thing in the last eight weeks is I've been able to go away and just write down all my lessons ... in that process."

Goodwin said one of the most important lessons was the need to redefine the club’s goals after the '21 flag, which famously broke Melbourne's 57-year drought.

"After success, you face different challenges. My starting point as a coach was building towards a premiership and building a great organisation," he said of his nine seasons as Melbourne coach.

"After success, things change - 'disease of me' is one of those, where everyone wants more, they want more accolades, they want more money.

"Then convenience starts to kick in. The standards aren't quite the same, they don't quite want to be motivated and you need to be able to shift your purpose.

Simon Goodwin and Max Gawn after the Grand Final between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Once we did that (win the premiership), we didn't redefine our next purpose. That's a big part of driving success and that's one of the biggest lessons for me."

Sitting alongside Goodwin on the panel was former West Coast coach Adam Simpson, now a media commentator.

Simpson lost his job last year after coaching the Eagles to the 2018 premiership and also acknowledged that in hindsight, it was a relief to be out of the role.

"It's more the legacy piece I worry about - we win one game the year after I finish and I feel like, is that my fault?" he said.

"I'm grappling with that a little bit, how you leave the club is important.

"Obviously West Coast are in a bit of hurt at the moment."