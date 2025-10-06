Brayden Fiorini has made a call on his future

Brayden Fiorini during the Round 9 match between Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, May 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDEN Fiorini's manager has revealed the Gold Coast free agent will play for Essendon next season.

Fiorini had been weighing up interest from both the Bombers and Port Adelaide as well as a new deal to stay at the Suns.

"He's going to play for the Bombers," Fiorini's manager Liam Pickering said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"He's going to play for Essendon if they can get a trade done, which I hope they're going to be able to do.

"Essendon is a good fit. He's a northern suburbs boy, he gets back to Melbourne, it's a specific role for him to play on the wing."

Despite being a free agent, Fiorini's move will likely be done as a trade so the Bombers don't dilute their free agency compensation pick for Sam Draper.

It's a welcome addition for a young and inexperienced Bombers list.

Taken with pick No.20 in the 2015 draft, Fiorini played 123 games for the Suns, including 18 this year.

A run of excellent VFL form saw Fiorini earn a spot in Gold Coast's best 22, and he featured in both of its finals.

Brayden Fiorini celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fiorini's departure is set to begin a busy off-season for the Suns.

Sam Flanders, Connor Budarick and Malcolm Rosas jnr are set to depart, while Ben Ainsworth is also exploring his options.

Gold Coast is looking to land Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca and also has interest in Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.