St Kilda talent boss Graeme Allan speaks to reporters at the opening day of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

BIG-SPENDING St Kilda will "go hunting again next year", says Saints talent boss Graeme Allan, despite the club's spending spree that is set to net at least five recruits from rival clubs this off-season.

The Saints re-signed Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera on a $2 million-per-year contract and landed free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni on big-money deals.

St Kilda is also poised to secure Gold Coast's Sam Flanders, West Coast forward Liam Ryan and GWS defender Leek Aleer via trades.

When asked if St Kilda was done after that, Allan said: "No, we're still going. We've got plenty of money to splash.

"We can go fishing. We can still go fishing."

Pressed on how tricky it would be for the Saints to fit in the salaries promised to various players, Allan quipped: "Not a problem. We'll go hunting again next year. We've got plenty of money."

The veteran administrator gave an insight into how important keeping hold of budding superstar Wanganeen-Milera had been to their recruiting blitz.

"Without Nas signing, I'm not sure I'd be here talking to you guys, mightn't have anything on the table," Allan said.

Allan expected St Kilda's first round pick, currently No.7, to be a "straight swap" for Flanders.

Ruckman Rowan Marshall wants to go to Geelong but St Kilda are prepared to keep him if there isn't a satisfactory deal, while as yet there are no offers for Jack Steele.