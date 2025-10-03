After re-signing for four years Darcy Cameron has won his first Collingwood best and fairest

Darcy Cameron during the Qualifying Final between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, September 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Darcy Cameron has cemented his status as one of the premier ruckmen in the AFL by winning his first Copeland Trophy on Friday night.

The 30-year-old backed up his runner-up finish in last year's best and fairest by claiming the Magpies’ most prestigious individual honour, polling 328 votes to narrowly hold off young superstar Nick Daicos on 315 votes.

Cameron put pen to paper on a four-year extension late in the season after being pursued by rival clubs, before Collingwood presented him with a decent offer.

The West Australian averaged 28.3 hitouts, 17.6 disposals, 9.9 contested possessions and 4 clearances from 25 games in 2025.

Cameron also received the Darren Millane Memorial Award for best clubman, underlining how highly rated he is internally.

After claiming a third straight All-Australian blazer in 2025, Daicos finished runner-up in the Copeland Trophy – he also finished runner-up in the Brownlow Medal behind Matt Rowell – following another brilliant season.

Nick Daicos during the Round 20 match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG, July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old won the Leigh Matthews Trophy from the AFL Players’ Association for the Most Valuable Player in the AFL, after averaging 30 disposals, 10.5 contested possessions, 6.2 clearances and 6.1 inside 50s from 25 appearances this year.

Isaac Quaynor finished third to win the JJ Joyce Trophy after returning to his best in 2025 to play a crucial role in Collingwood’s defence.

Veteran forward Jamie Elliott was also celebrated on Friday night, days after turning his back on a lucrative free agency option at Gold Coast to re-sign with the Magpies for two more seasons.

The 33-year-old was stiff to miss out on selection in the All-Australian squad after kicking 52 goals in the home and away season, before slotting four goals in both the qualifying final win over Adelaide and the preliminary final loss to Brisbane – Elliott won the Bob Rose Award for best player in the finals and the Gordon Coventry Award for most goals in 2025.

Harry Perryman finished fifth in his first season since crossing over from Greater Western Sydney last October, highlighting his value as a role player under Craig McRae.



E.W. Copeland Trophy – Top 10

1. Darcy Cameron – 328 votes (E.W. Copeland Medal)

2. Nick Daicos – 315 votes (RT Rush Trophy)

3. Isaac Quaynor – 303 votes (JJ Joyce Trophy)

4. Jamie Elliott – 298 votes (JF McHale Trophy)

5. Harry Perryman – 292 votes (Jack Regan Trophy)

6. Josh Daicos – 288 votes

7. Steele Sidebottom – 265 votes

8. Scott Pendlebury – 253 votes

9. Ned Long – 238 votes

10. Jack Crisp – 228 votes