Collingwood ruck Darcy Cameron has signed a new deal to remain at the Magpies amid significant interest from other clubs

Scott Pendlebury and Darcy Cameron ahead of Collingwood's clash with Fremantle in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCK Darcy Cameron has rejected rival interest to sign a fresh three-year deal at Collingwood, while Scott Pendlebury will extend his stellar career into next season, when he is set to break the AFL's record for most games played.

Pendlebury, who has played 421 AFL games, is just 11 shy of the all-time VFL/AFL record of North Melbourne's retired legend Brent Harvey.

The 37-year-old Pendlebury has signed a one-year contract extension, and Cameron has inked a fresh three-year deal to remain at Collingwood until the end of 2029.

Pendlebury, a dual premiership Pie, six-time All-Australian and former club captain, had been weighing up his future but will continue for a remarkable 21st season next year.

"Everyone throughout the league appreciates the influence and experience that Scott brings to our side," Collingwood's list manager Justin Leppitsch said in a statement on Monday.

"His professionalism is second to none, always ensuring he sets himself up to get the best out of himself and his teammates.

"In addition to his on-field contribution, it is the guidance he will provide his fellow teammates, setting the standards and embodying what it means to be a Collingwood person, that will be influential throughout our 2026 campaign and beyond."

Ruckman Cameron was contracted until the end of next season, but has signed an extension amid interest from rival clubs in the 30-year-old.

"Recommitting to Collingwood was an easy decision," Cameron said in a statement.

"This club means a lot to me and now feels like the right time to commit again.

"We have such a special group here, from the players to the coaches and all staff, and I can't wait to see what we achieve over the coming years."

Collingwood holds third spot ahead of a trip to Adelaide to play the ladder-leading Crows on Saturday night.