Brodie Grundy is helped from the Gabba during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Brodie Grundy has entered the AFL's concussion protocols after reporting delayed symptoms on Sunday, following a collision late in Saturday's win over Brisbane.

Grundy was helped off the Gabba by trainers after being crunched in a nasty collision with less than five minutes to play.

The 31-year-old passed a HIA in the rooms and was again cleared of concussion before the Swans returned to Sydney on Sunday.

But after feeling unwell on Sunday afternoon, the two-time All-Australian has now been ruled out of Sunday's game against Geelong at the SCG.

Grundy hasn't missed a game for the Swans since moving to a third club in three years at the end of 2023, playing 47 straight but will now miss at least the penultimate weekend of the home and away season.

The dual best and fairest winner has roared into contention for a third All-Australian blazer and first Bob Skilton Medal across the second half of the season, storming into the top ten in the AFL Coaches Association player of the year award.

Teammate Justin McInerney is expected to miss the rest of the home and away season with a knee injury out from the two-point win over the Lions.

The Swans believe the 24-year-old sustained a posterior cruciate ligament injury at the Gabba, but are awaiting scan results to confirm the severity.

After starting the Dean Cox era 4-8, Sydney has won seven of its past nine games to rise to 10th on the ladder, two games below the Western Bulldogs, who remain in the hunt for September.