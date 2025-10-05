Jai Serong won't be at Hawthorn next season after choosing his preferred new home

Jai Serong playing for Box Hill during the 2025 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN defender Jai Serong has nominated Sydney as his new home.

Serong had also been pursued by Fremantle and North Melbourne, but AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Sunday night that the 22-year-old has settled on the Swans.

Hawthorn's Jai Serong has decided on Sydney as his preferred home. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 5, 2025

Serong couldn't crack Hawthorn's senior side this season, but averaged 21.4 disposals and 7.3 marks per game playing as a third tall defender and wing option in the VFL.

He won Box Hill's best and fairest and was named in the VFL Team of the Year, sparking rival interest, which AFL.com.au reported last month.

The younger brother of Fremantle star Caleb, Serong has played 10 senior games over four seasons on Hawthorn's list after arriving as the No.53 pick in the 2021 draft, but hasn't been seen at senior level since playing in a semi-final last year.

The 192cm player has never managed more than five senior games in a single season.

Serong joins Sam Frost (delisted) as Hawks defenders to depart this off-season, while the Swans have delisted versatile talls Aaron Francis and Robbie Fox.