After being told to explore his options, Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver has decided on his new home

Clayton Oliver during Melbourne's match against Richmond on Anzac Eve, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder Clayton Oliver is seeking a trade to Greater Western Sydney.

"Clayton Oliver has confirmed his desire to be traded to GWS. GWS will now work with Melbourne to strike a deal between the clubs," his manager Nick Gieschen told AFL.com.au on Thursday night.

Clayton Oliver is seeking a move to GWS. His manager Nick Gieschen has confirmed the below:



“Clayton Oliver has confirmed his desire to be traded to GWS. GWS will now work with Melbourne to strike a deal between the clubs.” — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 9, 2025

The three-time All-Australian was told last week to explore his options with five years remaining on his contract.

With Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood interested, Oliver has decided he wants to join the Giants.

Oliver is set to depart the Dees after playing 205 games for the club, helping it win the 2021 premiership while also being named best and fairest four times.

The Giants confirmed the news via a meme on Twitter on Thursday evening.

We’ll now work with @melbournefc to facilitate a trade x pic.twitter.com/wg2PhXjATR — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 9, 2025

