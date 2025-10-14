The former Magpies champion and senior coach will work as an assistant coach under Chris Scott at Geelong in 2026

Nathan Buckley during the round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the SCG, June 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley will return to the coaching ranks as an assistant at Geelong in 2026.

Buckley has been out of coaching since he left Collingwood in mid-2021 and has worked full-time in the media for the past three seasons.

The 2003 Brownlow medallist has been in discussions with Tasmania Devils CEO Brendon Gale about taking on the role as the new club's inaugural senior coach in their planned debut season in 2028.

He was also among the final contenders for the Melbourne coaching job vacated by Simon Goodwin, but the Demons appointed former Geelong assistant Steven King ahead of Buckley.

Nathan Buckley (second from left) during Fox Footy's pre-game coverage of Essendon v St Kilda in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that Buckley's role at Geelong was a full-time job, but there was likely still scope for him to continue to do some media work with Fox Footy.

"I think this is important for Nathan Buckley in his quest to be Tasmania's senior coach" 👀@CalTwomey and @RileyBev discuss Nathan Buckley's appointment as an assistant coach at Geelong.



Listen to Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio: https://t.co/N33NybfbRL pic.twitter.com/IhAHOwzEY5 — AFL (@AFL) October 14, 2025

Geelong football manager Andrew Mackie said the club was delighted to add Buckley to the club's coaching group under senior coach Chris Scott.

"He is respected and highly regarded across the football industry and brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective,” Mackie said.

“In speaking with Nathan, it was clear he had a strong appetite to return to coaching, and we look forward to welcoming him to our football program to work closely with our players and staff.”