After time at Port Adelaide, Collingwood premiership player Tyson Goldsack is coming back to where his career started

Tyson Goldsack during the round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has secured former Magpie Tyson Goldsack to join its coaching panel, poaching the ex-defender from Port Adelaide.

Craig McRae's coaching panel has seen several vacancies in recent weeks, with Scott Selwood stepping away from the game, Josh Fraser joining Carlton and Andy Otten departing the club.

Goldsack has been at Port since 2019 when he joined the club as a development coach and SANFL leadership role, before then being rookie-listed by the Power at the end of 2020.

He continued to be a development coach until the end of the 2022 season when he was appointed Port Adelaide’s SANFL head coach, and over the past two seasons has been the Power's defensive coach.

The premiership Magpie played 165 games for the club between 2007-2018, including the 2010 Grand Final win over St Kilda. His specific focus on Collingwood's coaching panel will be confirmed once the Pies have filled their full roster.

Tyson Goldsack and Brayden Maynard after the round 23 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, August 26, 2017. Picture: AFL Media

It also continues a run of change at the Power, who will head into their first off-season under Josh Carr at the helm.

Coach Ken Hinkley departed the club and long-time football boss Chris Davies followed soon after, while the coaching panel has seen several changes, with Chad Cornes let go.

Power premiership player Stuart Dew has returned to Alberton Oval as Carr's right-hand man, while Andy Collins has joined as director of coaching.