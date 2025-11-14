Victoria wants to 'belt' Western Australia in the AFL's first State of Origin match in 27 years, naming Marcus Bontempelli among four walk-up starts in the team

Marcus Bontempelli and Victoria Chair of Selectors Garry Lyon during a State of Origin media opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GARRY Lyon believes the State of Origin revival will be "fair dinkum", declaring Victoria wants to "belt" Western Australia.

The former Melbourne champion turned media identity has issued a passionate defence of the match to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on February 14.

Lyon will take on a spruiking role similar to that of the legendary EJ Whitten, who famously declared Victoria "stuck it right up 'em" after a win over WA in 1990.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, reigning Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell, Port Adelaide ace Zak Butters and Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron are the first players to commit to the 'Big V'.

"I've been outspoken and passionate about it (Origin) for a long period of time, but I dropped off a bit because I thought the players had moved on," Lyon, who captained Victoria in 1994, said on Friday.

"It's going to be a fair dinkum match on the 14th of Feb, and we want to belt them.

"That's the bottom line."

Marcus Bontempelli during a State of Origin media opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, dual premiership player Shai Bolton, Hawthorn defender Tom Barrass and Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton are locked in to play for hosts WA.

Lyon jokingly referred to WA's chairman of selectors Glen Jakovich as "unhinged".

A major reason why Origin was shelved after 1999 was because it happened mid-season, so clubs were worried about their best players suffering injuries.

There have only been two representative exhibition games - in 2008 and 2020 - this century.

Bontempelli, who is a strong chance to be named Victoria's captain, wants to go "full pelt" in Origin.

"It's probably how I've handled my career all the way throughout ... once you put your hand up to play, you're ready to go," he said.

"The timing of it at the end of the pre-season, we're probably playing a game around those stages, anyway.

"For it to reignite, it needs that passion, and with the people that are involved, I think you'll see that."

Lyon hopes players involved in Origin will go back to their clubs telling teammates about what it was like playing with other stars.

"Those stories are the things that I carry with me now having been retired for (26) years," he said.

"State footy is the best footy, the purest footy.

"Finals are great, Grand Finals are even better, but we've got to showcase our game at every opportunity."