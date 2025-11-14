Offering umbrellas to the soft Vics and questioning the big-game mettle of Garry Lyon, Glenn Jakovich is having fun stirring the State of Origin pot

Patrick Cripps and Glen Jakovich during a State of Origin media opportunity at Kings Park on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST hours after being labelled "unhinged", WA legend Glenn Jakovich has returned serve on Victorian rival Garry Lyon as the State of Origin war of words heats up.

Lyon, the Victorian chairman of selectors, wants the Big V to belt WA when they face off at Optus Stadium on February 14.

The Chris Scott-led Vics have already unveiled Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, reigning Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell, Port Adelaide star Zak Butters and Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron as players confirmed for the match.

WA, to be coached by Dean Cox, will boast the likes of Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps, Dockers speedster Shai Bolton, Hawthorn defender Tom Barrass and Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton.

Jakovich is WA's chairman of selectors, and he didn't hold back when asked about Lyon's "unhinged" barb on Friday.

"Oh Garry, Garry. I don't think Garry has had too much success in big games here in WA," Jakovich mused.

Patrick Cripps during a State of Origin media opportunity at Kings Park on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm not sure if he was part of that demolition of Victoria on that nice night of June in 1991. We belted them by 76 points.

"The conditions that night suited Victoria - pelted down with rain - and we gave them an absolute showcasing of what State of Origin football is all about.

"I'm not sure if he (Lyon) is quite up to playing or coaching in the big games in WA."

Cripps was also keen to join in on the light-hearted fun.

"I think Gary just - he's probably a bit old now on the sidelines, so he'll just have to have a few beers and watch," Cripps said.

Jakovich was a key part of West Coast's premierships in 1992 and 1994, and he always burst with pride and passion when representing WA.

Glen Jakovich in action for Western Australia against South Australia in the 1996 AFL State of Origin match. Picture: AFL Photos

A State of Origin match hasn't been played since 1999, and Jakovich lamented the fact that two generations of players have missed out on the chance to represent their state at the highest level.

Jakovich wants the concept's rebirth to be a raging success, and he's called upon WA fans to fill up the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium and give Victoria a torrid time.

"Don't leave the welcome mat out," Jakovich said.

"I'm happy to drive the bus and send the Victorians back to Perth airport knowing that they've lost another State game there, because we ruled State of Origin for a long period of time in the 80s.

"I still hate Victoria. I hate them in the sense that I respect that they think the Big V rules everything.

"On February 14, it's going to be hot. I hope it's 40 degrees, so the Victorians - we'll get some umbrellas so they don't get heat stroke, because they can't handle our heat and our pace over here."

Cripps says he won't take a backwards step even if he's pitted against Carlton teammates such as Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering.

"They're obviously great mates of mine, but once we put on the jumper, I'll be playing as hard as I can for the State," Cripps said.

"Knowing Walshy, he won't be holding back either, he's a bit of a psycho."