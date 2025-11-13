The first group of eight players selected in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads have been revealed

Marcus Bontempelli and Patrick Cripps. Pictures: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli and Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps headline the return of State of Origin football, with the first group of players selected to play announced on Friday.

Western Australia will host Victoria in AAMI AFL Origin at Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 14.

Eight players - four from each side - were unveiled on Friday alongside Cripps and Bontempelli, with players picked based on their junior club location.

AFL STATEMENT WA and Victoria stars confirmed for 2026 AAMI AFL Origin

High-flyer Shai Bolton, Eagles premiership player Tom Barrass and Bulldogs spearhead Aaron Naughton join Cripps on the WA side, while Victoria has put together a formidable engine room with reigning Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell and two-time All Australian Zak Butters leading the charge.

Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron will spearhead Victoria's forward half.

"There's a real excitement around the return of the match and I can't wait to play alongside Shai, Tom, Aaron and other WA stars come February," Cripps said.

Bontempelli described the chance to pull on the 'Big V' as a "dream".

"Growing up in Victoria, you always dream of representing your state alongside the best players in the game, so to now get the chance again is pretty special. I can't wait to run out there and represent the Big V," he said.

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It's the first time the state-based rivalry has been played in more than 25 years, having last been played in 1999 when Victoria played South Australia at the MCG.

Pending their availability to play, a potential Victorian side could feature the likes of Nick Daicos, Max Gawn, Toby Greene and Caleb Serong, while a Western Australian side could include Sam Taylor, Charlie Cameron, Luke Jackson, Chad Warner and Tim English.

Chris Scott, Geelong's two-time premiership coach, will lead Victoria, while Western Australia will be coached by Dean Cox, the WA legend and current Sydney coach.

"After sitting down with Garry Lyon, it was quickly apparent there's a phenomenal talent pool to pick from and it's fantastic to have Marcus, Matt, Zak and Jeremy commit to the Vics," Scott said.

"Marcus, Matt, Zak and Jeremy are elite players in their own right and embody what is great about our game and what Origin football represents and as we edge closer to the game, there's a real sense of anticipation building.

"I know I speak for all the boys when I say there's enormous pride and excitement about pulling on the Big V and representing our state."

Learn More 10:22

Cox said the quality of talent set to take the field would make the clash a must-watch for all fans.

"With some of the best players available including a dual Brownlow medallist, premiership stars and All-Australians, the excitement and anticipation is really starting to build for the match," Cox said.

"There's more top players to be announced in the squad in the coming weeks and I know the Western Australian players are extremely proud to have the opportunity to represent their state and play in the return of Origin and take it up to the Vics."

Further players for both sides will be announced next week, with tickets on sale from Tuesday, November 18 for AFL and club members at 9am AWST via Ticketmaster, followed by general public access on Wednesday, November 19 at 9am AWST.

Western Australian squad*

Tom Barrass

Shai Bolton

Patrick Cripps

Aaron Naughton



Victorian squad*

Marcus Bontempelli

Zak Butters

Jeremy Cameron

Matt Rowell

*more to be announced