Brisbane players celebrate their win in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all the highlights from the 2025 season.

- The Lions' back-to-back triumph was ranked as the No.1 moment of the season

- Could this be the start of a dynasty for the Lions? Damo thinks so

- Bailey Smith became one of the 'biggest talking points' of the season, on and off-field

- Matt Rowell claimed the Brownlow and his Suns reached finals for the first time

- Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's fourth-quarter against Melbourne 'might have added $600K to his contract'

- Jack Gunston earned an AA blazer a year after being delisted

- Tigers shocked the footy world with a R1 upset of Carlton

