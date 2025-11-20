N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all the highlights from the 2025 season.
- The Lions' back-to-back triumph was ranked as the No.1 moment of the season
- Could this be the start of a dynasty for the Lions? Damo thinks so
- Bailey Smith became one of the 'biggest talking points' of the season, on and off-field
- Matt Rowell claimed the Brownlow and his Suns reached finals for the first time
- Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's fourth-quarter against Melbourne 'might have added $600K to his contract'
- Jack Gunston earned an AA blazer a year after being delisted
- Tigers shocked the footy world with a R1 upset of Carlton
