Harry Sheezel's numbers suggest he's a clear-cut No.1 forward choice, and could this opportunity-starved youngster be ready for a breakout year?

Harry Sheezel handballs during the match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NEXT up in our 2026 Fantasy preview series is North Melbourne.

What happened last season?

Average points ranking: 13th

Top three averaging players: Harry Sheezel (109.2), Tristan Xerri (105), Luke Davies-Uniacke (87.7)

Biggest price increase: Finn O'Sullivan (+$292,000)

Biggest price drop: Bailey Scott (-$407,000)

List changes

IN

Lachy Dovaston (No.16 draft pick), Hugo Mikunda (No.48 draft pick), Charlie Spargo (free agent, Melbourne), Blake Thredgold (No.26 draft pick)

OUT

Miller Bergman (delisted), Kallan Dawson (delisted), Eddie Ford (delisted), Finnbar Maley (trade, Adelaide), Geordie Payne (delisted), Will Phillips (delisted), Brynn Teakle (delisted), Darcy Tucker (delisted)

Fixture watch

Yes! Another team without an early bye so it's time to switch on. After they play the Power in round one, the Roos have a nice run of games with the Eagles and Bombers up next.

Their early run is one of the easiest of all teams so this is a team that must be seriously considered.

So, who should coaches be considering in 2026?

Lock them in

Why do you need to start with Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000)?

Firstly, the Kangaroos do not have an early bye. Secondly, he is such a clear-cut No.1 forward, it's not even close. Based on last year's averages, the next-best available forward is Gryan Miers (FWD, $984,000) who averaged 15 points less than Sheezel last year.

Cast your mind back to round 23, Kangaroos v Richmond. Sheezel scored 186, collected 54 disposals, seven marks and even slotted two goals ... you don't want to be missing out on that.

Even though Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,101,000) didn't back-up his 2024 season where he averaged 114.5, he certainly dominated plenty of games on his way to average of 105. Three times last season, Xerri scored over 150 points and two of those were in the final to rounds of the year.

The biggest question is, how will the new ruck rules impact the big man who relies on tackles to post those massive scores? They certainly don't help!

Tristan Xerri handballs during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Track their pre-season

Role is everything in AFL Fantasy and that was the case for Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000) last year. Leading into his bye, Colby was averaging 61 after playing a variety of different roles. After his bye, a move to half-back saw Colby show pig-like tendencies and average 95 over his last 12 games. Priced at an average of 79, Colby enters his third year where players traditionally tend to 'break-out' to bigger and better things.

A push into the midfield has also been flagged this pre-season so make sure you watch his role and get ready to jump on board!

Bargain basement

You don't get picked at No.4 in the Telstra AFL Draft for no reason. Even though Zane Duursma (DEF/FWD, $325,000) has plenty of talent he has struggled to put it together at the top level. Duursma wore the substitute vest in half of his 10-games last year and spent plenty of time in the VFL where he averaged 64. Entering his third year in the system ... don't forget his name.

Zane Duursma handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

From the most recent draftees Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000) could also be a name to monitor this pre-season as well. Dovaston won the agility test in the Draft Combine and scored 85 in his only VFL game last year.

Draft sleeper

After averaging 80 and 86 leading into 2025, something certainly changed for Bailey Scott (MID, $469,000). Not only did he play 10 games in the VFL last season, but when he suited up for the Kangaroos in his 12 games, we wore the substitute vest five times. As a result he averaged 45.

This significant drop off could be a result of many factors, but the fact he can average 80-plus, means he needs to be someone to keep an eye on over this pre-season and a player you could bump up your rankings of Draft Day ... if he's back in the coach's good books.

Custom stat star

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $920,000) ranked equal-fourth in the League for contested possession last season with three per game. A true contested-ball beast who has a hunger for leather poisoning.

LDU finished the season averaging 88 and in round 23 he registered a career-high 40 disposals for a huge 162 against the Tigers.

Davies-Uniacke played 22 games last season and does present as a little value after previous years averaging 96 and 97.

Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Buyer beware

Last year at $514,000, Warnie said Caleb Daniel (DEF, $892,000) was "too cheap to ignore" in the AFL Record. Now, Warnie isn't right about many things but on this occasion he was. Daniel got off to a flying start averaging 101 across his first five games. He went on to average 82 in his last 10 games and at his price this year, we need to hunt for more value.

