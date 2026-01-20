Sidelined with an ACL injury, Charlie Ballard's mid-winter trip to Europe with his young family was exactly the reset he needed

Charlie Ballard during the round 24 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at the MCG, August 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CHARLIE Ballard might have missed the best season in Gold Coast history as he recovered from a ruptured ACL, but the key defender still forged some unforgettable life experiences.

Ballard, who played 134 games across his first seven seasons, was wiped out of 2025 after he landed awkwardly following a mark in round one against West Coast.

The 26-year-old then had to watch from the sidelines as the Suns not only qualified for a historic maiden finals campaign but also went on to win their first game in September in thrilling fashion against Fremantle.

As with any player forced to rehabilitate for a season, Ballard says he learned plenty.

There was the emotion of the incident, surgery and first month of trying to regain movement in the knee and then the realisation "you've got a really long road ahead".

Although he had fellow long-term injured teammates Elliott Himmelberg and Max Knobel to rehab with, the winter months dragged on and Ballard sought an escape.

Gold Coast gave the South Australian the green light to head to Europe for three weeks with his partner, Meg, and one-year-old son, Luca.

"The club were really encouraging," Ballard told AFL.com.au.

"I could run and take care of myself overseas for a bit. That was never going to be a problem."

He even had some help from a couple of the most powerful soccer clubs in the world.

"I got to do some cool things with Man City and Man United," he said.

"I met with a Man Utd physio, and he gave me an assessment. I looked around the facility.

"Man City was a bit deeper. I did my gym session there and I got taken around the facility and the Academy were training. I met a couple of players. It was unreal."

Charlie Ballard (centre) during Gold Coast's 2025 team photo day at People First Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

While all this was going on, Ballard was keeping a secret. He'd stowed an engagement ring in a backpack for the trip and proposed to Meg in Italy.

"I knew I was going to go there and there'd be a place and I'd know.

"It was an amazing trip and the circuit-breaker I needed. I came back about round 20 really invigorated to get back into it and help the lads.

"Late in the season I really started to miss footy. Seeing the club get to a stage it hasn't been before was really special to watch.

"Obviously, I was aching to be a part of it, but it wasn't my time.

"I just had to trust the process of my rehab and life."

Ballard is now running strongly and hopeful of being available for Gold Coast's Opening Round against Geelong on March 6.

In his absence, coach Damien Hardwick opted for just two recognised key defenders in Sam Collins and Mac Andrew, using either Bodhi Uwland or Joel Jeffrey as a pseudo third taller option.

Despite his previously assured position in the team, Ballard knows there are no guarantees when he is available again.

Charlie Ballard during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on November 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"They looked like they didn't need me for a while," he grinned.

"It's probably given me a bit of a fire in my belly to get going. Playing every game in my career, maybe subconsciously I was a little, not complacent, but now I have to take my spot back.

"It'll be fun to get back into. I'm really aching to get back out there."