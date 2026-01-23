Sam Darcy continues to dominate in match sim, while Lachie Carmichael has suffered an ankle injury

Sam Darcy during a Western Bulldogs intra-club game in January, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs first-round pick Lachie Carmichael was building a case for an Opening Round debut across the summer, but Sydney academy product has suffered a syndesmosis injury.

The 18-year-old will be sidelined for the next five weeks after suffering the ankle sprain at the Mission Whitten Oval earlier this week.

Carmichael has impressed to this point of the pre-season after Sydney opted not to match a bid at pick No.21 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft.

Lachlan Carmichael in action during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Whitten Oval on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The half-back was in a moon boot at the club on Friday and will be on limited duties during the club's annual pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast in the first week of February.

With Jason Johannisen departing the club in the off-season and Joel Freijah set for an expanded midfield role in 2026, there is a spot at half-back up for grabs alongside two-time All-Australian Bailey Dale.

Untried teenager Lachie Jaques produced an eye-catching performance in that role on Friday after being picked in the first-string team.

The Western Bulldogs played 4 x 20 minutes of match simulation in the club's largest block of the pre-season to date.

After kicking 11 goals last Friday, Sam Darcy dominated again, finishing with five goals and just as many contested grabs, while dishing off a few goals over the top from the goal square.

Sam Darcy takes a spectacular mark during a Western Bulldogs intra-club game in January, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old was included in the All-Australian squad last year despite missing six games with a knee injury, after booting 48 goals to be picked in Victoria's AAMI AFL Origin team next month.

Darcy underwent a shoulder reconstruction after the round 24 loss to Fremantle at the same time as Ed Richards and Aaron Naughton, who also starred on Friday and is miles ahead of where he was last pre-season before he finished with a career-high 60 goals in 2025.

Veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore is sidelined with a quad strain but is expected to be back in full training after the club returns from Queensland.

Tom Liberatore tackles Cooper Craig-Peters during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Whitten Oval on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The 33-year-old played 23 games last year and finished third in the Charles Sutton Medal, making it the seventh podium finish of his career and fifth in the past six years.

The Dogs will host Sydney in match sim on February 19 at Mission Whitten Oval, before hosting Hawthorn at the same venue on February 27 in the AAMI Community Series.