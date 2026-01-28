Ted Clohesy has earned a trial for a spot on Port Adelaide's list during the SSP period after being delisted by Geelong

Ted Clohesy celebrates with Max Holmes after Geelong's win over North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Geelong midfielder Ted Clohesy has been invited to trial for a rookie contract at Port Adelaide during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The 21-year-old played 12 games across three seasons at Kardinia Park after joining the club via the Cats' Next Generation Academy, including nine appearances in 2025.

Clohesy was the sub in nine of those games, including four in a row from debut, playing just 35 per cent of his 12 matches.

But with list spots tight at Geelong at the end of last season, Clohesy was squeezed out with Jed Bews, Oli Wiltshire and George Stevens all securing new deals at the Cats late.

Gold Coast, West Coast and Essendon all considered Clohesy late last year, before he signed with Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL.

Now Clohesy will get the chance to earn an AFL lifeline at Port Adelaide after landing a trial at Alberton between now and the SSP deadline on February 20.

Clohesy starred in the VFL last year, averaging 27.8 disposals and 8.0 tackles from 11 games in the reserves.

Ted Clohesy tackles Jake Smith during the VFL match between Werribee and Geelong at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs can only trial two players per available list spot. The Power have two spots open and have been looking at four players since the SSP opened at the end of November.

Clohesy has replaced North Adelaide midfielder Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier at Port Adelaide.

Former Collingwood and North Melbourne half-forward Jaidyn Stephenson has impressed across the summer after being offered the opportunity to audition for another chance in the AFL.

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during Port Adelaide's pre-season training session. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

East Fremantle forward Mitchell Zadow and Norwood defender Balyn O'Brien have also been trialling across the SSP.

Port Adelaide will host Adelaide in match simulation at Alberton Oval on the final day of the SSP next month.

Hawthorn also made an SSP addition this week, inviting Werribee midfielder Jack Riding to trial over the next few weeks.

The 25-year-old has joined train-ons Flynn Perez and Ethan Stanley on Hawthorn's pre-season camp in Torquay this week.

Jack Riding celebrates a goal during the VFL match between Werribee and Geelong at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Riding finished fourth in the Bees' best and fairest last year after playing a role in the drought-breaking premiership in 2024.

Now the Ballarat product has the chance to follow Shaun Mannagh, Riley Bice, Jack Henderson, Zac Banch, Sam Clohesy, Aidan Johnson and Flynn Young from Chirnside Park to the AFL.