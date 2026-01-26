Spent the summer at the beach and missed everything that's been happening at your club? Don't worry, we've got you covered

L-R: Charlie Curnow, Mark O'Connor, and Lachie Neale. Pictures: AFL Photos/Irish Mirror Sport on X

THE START of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is just around the corner.

Clubs are well and truly back into the swing of things and preparing for another massive campaign.

Some have enjoyed quieter off-seasons than others, with injuries, new contracts and potential positional changes the major talking points.

So, in case you missed it, here's what's been happening at your club over the off-season.

IN

Callum Ah Chee (Pre-Season Draft), Indy Cotton (Category B rookie), Archie Ludowyke (No.50 draft pick), Finnbar Maley (trade, North Melbourne), Mitchell Marsh (No.22 draft pick)

OUT

Chris Burgess (delisted), Matt Crouch (retired), Karl Gallagher (delisted), Lachlan Murphy (delisted), Harry Schoenberg (delisted), Brodie Smith (retired), Kieran Strachan (delisted)

Adelaide young gun Dan Curtin is facing a delayed start to the season after dislocating his kneecap during training, while the Crows finally got their man in November as Cal Ah Chee joined from Brisbane after a failed trade request. Off-field, coach Matthew Nicks received a one-year contract extension after the Crows finished minor premiers in 2025.

Dan Curtin celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Oscar Allen (free agent, West Coast), Daniel Annable (No.6 draft pick, Academy), Cody Curtin (No.43 draft pick), Sam Draper (free agent, Essendon), Koby Evans (No.38 draft pick), Tai Hayes (No.44 draft pick), Ben Murphy (Category B rookie)

OUT

Callum Ah Chee (delisted), Darcy Craven (delisted), Sam Day (retired), Oscar McInerney (retired), Deven Robertson (delisted), Brandon Ryan (delisted), Brandon Starcevich (trade, West Coast)

Lachie Neale stepped down as Brisbane captain amid the breakdown of his marriage, with coach Chris Fagan saying he is open to Neale requesting a trade to WA at the end of the 2026 season. High-profile recruits Sam Draper (Essendon) and Oscar Allen are on track for Opening Round debuts, Darcy Wilmot and Noah Answerth both signed two-year contract extensions, while they also signed Irish teen Ben Murphy as a Category B Rookie. History is on the line for Fagan's side this year, but skipper Harris Andrews says the club's focus is on the short term rather than the prospect of a three-peat.

Lachie Neale speaks to the media on January 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Ben Ainsworth (trade, Gold Coast), Talor Byrne (No.45 draft pick), Campbell Chesser (trade, West Coast), Harry Dean (No.3 draft pick, father-son), Oliver Florent (trade, Sydney), Will Hayward (trade, Sydney), Jack Ison (No.47 draft pick, Academy), Liam Reidy (trade, Fremantle)

OUT

Jaxon Binns (delisted), Alex Cincotta (delisted), Charlie Curnow (trade, Sydney), Tom De Koning (free agent, St Kilda), Sam Docherty (retired), Corey Durdin (trade, Port Adelaide), Orazio Fantasia (delisted), Elijah Hollands (delisted), Harry Lemmey (delisted), Jack Silvagni (free agent, St Kilda), Will White (delisted)

The Blues have been hit by injury before the season even began, with small forward Jesse Motlop suffering an ACL tear during pre-season training. Ollie Florent and Will Hayward spoke out after they joined Carlton during trade period in a messy exit from Sydney, while father-son selection Harry Dean joined the Blues with pick no.3 at November's draft. Star goalkicker Charlie Curnow left the club during trade period, while veteran defender Mitch McGovern signed a one-year deal after finishing 2025 with his future uncertain.

Will Hayward and Ollie Florent at Carlton HQ. Picture: Bek Vilardo

IN

Angus Anderson (No.57 draft pick), Jack Buller (trade, Sydney), Zac McCarthy (No.55 draft pick), Tyan Prindable (No.32 draft pick), Jai Saxena (Category A rookie), Samuel Swadling (No.37 draft pick)

OUT

Mason Cox (delisted), Charlie Dean (delisted), Will Hoskin-Elliott (retired), Ash Johnson (delisted), Fin Macrae (delisted), Oleg Markov (delisted), Brody Mihocek (trade, Melbourne), Tom Mitchell (delisted)

Collingwood stars Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey were in fine form during the Pies' match simulation, but captain Darcy Moore and forward Jeremy Howe are facing an interrupted start to the season due to injuries. Bobby Hill is taking time away from the club while he works through a personal matter, while coach Craig McRae has signed on for another two years. Former Pie Tyson Goldsack has joined the club's coaching panel, while former Bomber Dyson Heppell has signed on as a development coach. Off the field, a club staff member also resigned after their involvement in an incident during a club camp in the Northern Territory.

Bobby Hill and Nick Daicos celebrate after the Collingwood's win over Carlton at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Cillian Bourke (Category B rookie), Hussien El Achkar (No.53 draft pick, Academy), Jacob Farrow (No.10 draft pick), Brayden Fiorini (trade, Gold Coast), Max Kondogiannis (No.36 draft pick), Sullivan Robey (No.9 draft pick), Dyson Sharp (No.13 draft pick)

OUT

Alwyn Davey jnr (delisted), Sam Draper (free agent, Brisbane), Todd Goldstein (delisted), Ben Hobbs (delisted), Jayden Laverde (delisted), Luamon Lual (delisted), Jye Menzie (delisted), Dylan Shiel (delisted), Oskar Smartt (delisted)

Zach Merrett has stepped down as Essendon captain following his failed bid to join Hawthorn during trade period, with Andrew McGrath to take over the reins. The versatile Nic Martin will miss 2026 after re-injuring his knee, paving the way for Will Setterfield to be re-signed. Draftee Sullivan Robey's pre-season has been delayed due to a back injury, while the Bombers' new fitness boss Matt Inness has implemented a "gruelling" fitness overhaul. Irish teenager Cillian Bourke joined as a Category B rookie, while Craig Vozzo has stepped down as CEO with the search for his replacement continuing.

Zach Merrett leads his side out for the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Mason Cox (SSP), Leon Kickett (Rookie Draft), Ryda Luke (Category B rookie), Judd McVee (trade, Melbourne), Tobyn Murray (No.40 draft pick), Adam Sweid (No.25 draft pick), Toby Whan (Category B rookie)

OUT

James Aish (retired), Will Brodie (trade, Port Adelaide), Jack Delean (delisted), Nat Fyfe (retired), Odin Jones (delisted), Quinton Narkle (retired), Liam Reidy (trade, Carlton), Michael Walters (retired)

Former Magpie Mason Cox is impressing at Fremantle after being thrown a lifeline by the club, with forward Patrick Voss - who recently signed a contract extension - welcoming the potential selection squeeze in the forward line with the American's recruitment. Midfielder Hayden Young is confident his injury issues are behind him after a trip to see medical specialists in Doha, while defender Corey Wagner praised the support he got from the club after his finals campaign was ruined by injury late last season. Alex Pearce has retained the captaincy of the Dockers, while All-Australian defender Jordan Clark has joined the leadership group for the first time.

Mason Cox at Fremantle training on November 24, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

IN

Harley Barker (No.24 draft pick), Nick Driscoll (Rookie Draft), Hunter Holmes (No.33 draft pick), Jesse Mellor (Category B rookie), James Worpel (free agent, Hawthorn)

OUT

Ted Clohesy (delisted), Mitch Duncan (retired), Cam Guthrie (delisted), Xavier Ivisic (delisted), Patrick Retschko (trade, Richmond)

Tyson Stengle has taken time away from Geelong as he deals with a personal issue, while Mark O'Connor won an All-Ireland club title with Dingle as several of his Cats teammates watched on. Sexual assault charges against Tanner Bruhn were dropped last November, meaning he can return fully to the set-up, while Cats coach Chris Scott signed a three-year contract extension. Collingwood great Nathan Buckley also joined the Cats' coaching panel, while Hunter Holmes, the younger brother of star Cat Max, is keen to make his own name at Geelong.

Hunter Holmes poses for a photo after being drafted by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: Geelong FC

IN

Beau Addinsall (No.18 draft pick, Academy), Koby Coulson (No.46 draft pick, Academy), Dylan Patterson (No.5 draft pick, Academy), Christian Petracca (trade, Melbourne), Jai Murray (No.17 draft pick, Academy), Avery Thomas (No.28 draft pick), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (trade, Western Bulldogs), Zeke Uwland (No.2 draft pick, Academy)

OUT

Ben Ainsworth (trade, Carlton), Tom Berry (delisted), Connor Budarick (trade, Western Bulldogs), Brayden Fiorini (trade, Essendon), Sam Flanders (trade, St Kilda), Lloyd Johnston (delisted), Sean Lemmens (retired), Malcolm Rosas jnr (trade, Sydney), Alex Sexton (delisted), David Swallow (retired)

Gold Coast's big recruits in Christian Petracca and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan have impressed on the track since joining the Suns from Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs respectively, while Bailey Humphrey has revealed family reasons were at the centre of his trade attempt last October. Craig Cameron has taken on the Suns' footy boss role, while long-term staffer Kall Burns has been promoted to list manager.

Christian Petracca during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Finnegan Davis (No.51 draft pick), Riley Hamilton (Category B rookie), Jayden Laverde (SSP), Clayton Oliver (trade, Melbourne), Oskar Taylor (No.15 draft pick)

OUT

Wade Derksen (delisted), Josh Fahey (delisted), Lachie Keeffe (retired), Callan Ward (retired), Jacob Wehr (free agent, Port Adelaide)

Stephen Coniglio is in good form on the training track after an injury-hit two years, while Toby Greene is racing the clock to be fit in time for AAMI AFL Origin due to a glute injury that has interrupted his pre-season . High-profile recruit Clayton Oliver has also suffered a setback with a minor calf strain, while former Bomber Jayden Laverde has joined the Giants during the SSP period after his time at Essendon came to an end. After St Kilda backflipped on Leek Aleer's trade request, the Giant signed a new deal and has been welcomed back by the playing group.

Stephen Coniglio at the Giants' training session at Wollongong on January 21, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IN

Jack Dalton (No.34 draft pick), Ollie Greeves (Rookie Draft), Matthew LeRay (No.56 draft pick), Cameron Nairn (No.20 draft pick), Aidan Schubert (No.23 draft pick)

OUT

Luke Breust (retired), Sam Frost (delisted), Changkuoth Jiath (trade, Melbourne), Seamus Mitchell (delisted), Jasper Scaife (delisted), Jai Serong (trade, Sydney), James Worpel (free agent, Geelong)

Hawthorn has named co-captains for the first time in the club's history, with Jai Newcombe joining James Sicily in the top job. After a promising pre-season, Will Day will miss the first half of the season after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction in a devastating blow given his recent injury issues. Flynn Perez, Brodie McLaughlin and Ethan Stanley are vying for an SSP spot on the Hawks' list, with McLaughlin facing a setback due to a foot injury. Ruck Ned Reeves re-signed with the club, Bulldogs legend Daniel Giansiracusa joined the Hawks' coaching team while defender Sam Frost retired.

Jai Newcombe celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with Adelaide in the 2025 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Oscar Berry (Category B rookie), Max Heath (trade, St Kilda), Changkuoth Jiath (trade, Hawthorn), Thomas Matthews (No.30 draft pick), Brody Mihocek (trade, Collingwood), Riley Onley (Rookie Draft), Latrelle Pickett (No.12 draft pick), Jack Steele (trade, St Kilda), Xavier Taylor (No.11 draft pick), Kalani White (Category A rookie, father-son)

OUT

Jack Billings (delisted), Kynan Brown (delisted), Tom Fullarton (delisted), Marty Hore (delisted), Judd McVee (trade, Fremantle), Clayton Oliver (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Christian Petracca (trade, Gold Coast), Oliver Sestan (delisted), Charlie Spargo (free agent, North Melbourne), Will Verrall (delisted), Taj Woewodin (delisted)

Captain Max Gawn sent a shock through the Melbourne camp, suffering a fractured finger during training, while Jake Bowey has been ruled out of the first half of the season due to a Lisfranc injury. Gawn is open to potential captaincy changes under new coach Steven King, while the club is weighing up a move to Waverley Park as a stop-gap home as the Demons continue a decade-long search for a new base. The club also secured the services of AFL player movement manager Ned Guy as head of strategy.

Max Gawn during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on April 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Lachy Dovaston (No.16 draft pick), Hugo Mikunda (No.48 draft pick), Charlie Spargo (free agent, Melbourne), Blake Thredgold (No.26 draft pick)

OUT

Miller Bergman (delisted), Kallan Dawson (delisted), Eddie Ford (delisted), Finnbar Maley (trade, Adelaide), Geordie Payne (delisted), Will Phillips (delisted), Brynn Teakle (delisted), Darcy Tucker (delisted)

Jackson Archer will miss the 2026 season after tearing his ACL during pre-season training, while Aidan Corr is facing a delayed start to the season after suffering a calf strain. A gastro outbreak at Arden St caused a key planned match simulation to be cancelled, while Nick Larkey will captain the Roos in 2026 after being voted in by his teammates, replacing Jy Simpkin. The club sent their condolences to the family of former Roos forward Phoenix Spicer, who passed away suddenly in early January at the age of 23.

Nick Larkey and Jy Simpkin after North Melbourne's loss to Carlton in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Will Brodie (trade, Fremantle), Corey Durdin (trade, Carlton), Jack Watkins (Rookie Draft), Jacob Wehr (free agent, Greater Western Sydney)

OUT

Rory Atkins (retired), Travis Boak (retired), Ryan Burton (delisted), Lachlan Charleson (delisted), Jeremy Finlayson (delisted), Hugh Jackson (delisted), Jed McEntee (delisted), Willie Rioli jnr (retired), Dylan Williams (delisted)

The Power have been adjusting to life under new coach Josh Carr, while Sam Powell-Pepper has undergone a minor knee procedure as he continues his ACL rehabilitation. Former Pie and Roo Jaidyn Stephenson has impressed as he vies for an SSP spot on Port's list, while mid-forward Jackson Mead is set to play a new role in defence in 2026. Jason Horne-Francis has undergone a procedure to have plate in his foot removed, while former Essendon coach Ben Rutten has joined the Power as footy boss. The Power has been granted Next Generation Academy access to 2026's potential no.1 draft pick Dougie Cochrane, while club great Warren Tredrea has been removed as a member of the club's board following his refusal to apologise for his role in hosting a controversial podcast.

Jason Horne-Francis in action during the match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Sam Cumming (No.7 draft pick), Samuel Grlj (No.8 draft pick), Zane Peucker (No.31 draft pick), Patrick Retschko (trade, Geelong), Noah Roberts-Thomson (No.54 draft pick)

OUT

Jacob Bauer (delisted), Jacob Blight (delisted), Mate Colina (delisted), Thomson Dow (delisted), Jacob Koschitzke (delisted), Kamdyn McIntosh (delisted), Tylar Young (trade, West Coast)

Sam Lalor has taken over Dustin Martin's famous no.4 guernsey, and returned to full training following hamstring surgery. Veteran defender Nick Vlaustin is also back in full training, while Josh Smillie has faced another injury setback. Coach Adem Yze signed on for another two years, while the Tigers are headed to the Apple Isle, playing home games in Hobart in 2026 and 2027.

Sam Lalor will wear the No.4 jumper previously held by Dustin Martin. Picture: Richmond FC

IN

Charlie Banfield (No.41 draft pick), Tom De Koning (free agent, Carlton), Kye Fincher (No.52 draft pick, Academy), Sam Flanders (trade, Gold Coast), Kobe McDonald (Category B rookie), Liam Ryan (trade, West Coast), Jack Silvagni (free agent, Carlton)

OUT

Harry Boyd (delisted), Zaine Cordy (delisted), Max Heath (trade, Melbourne), Zak Jones (delisted), Angus McLennan (delisted), Arie Schoenmaker (delisted), Jack Steele (trade, Melbourne), Jimmy Webster (retired)

St Kilda great Lenny Hayes has taken on the role of football boss, while former Giant and Bomber Dylan Shiel has joined the Saints as a development coach. Max King is close to resuming full training after undergoing another round of knee surgery in December, while prized recruit Tom De Koning is doing all he can to be fit for Opening Round after suffering a calf issue. Irishman Kobe McDonald will also join the Saints as a Category B rookie.

Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni after joining St Kilda in 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

IN

Noah Chamberlain (Category B rookie), Billy Cootee (No.42 draft pick), Charlie Curnow (trade, Carlton), Liam Hetherton (Category B rookie), Max King (No.49 draft pick, Academy), Harry Kyle (No.14 draft pick, Academy), Jevan Phillipou (No.35 draft pick), Malcolm Rosas jnr (trade, Gold Coast), Jai Serong (trade, Hawthorn)

OUT

Jack Buller (trade, Collingwood), Oliver Florent (trade, Carlton), Robbie Fox (delisted), Aaron Francis (delisted), Will Hayward (trade, Carlton), Indhi Kirk (delisted), Blake Leidler (delisted), Caleb Mitchell (delisted), Ben Paton (delisted)

Taylor Adams' tough run with injury has continued, with the 32-year-old suffering a partial tear of his Achilles at training in December before later being the victim of an alleged assault outside a Sydney venue in January. Prized recruit Charlie Curnow is already making waves at the Swans, while Callum Mills suffered a hamstring strain before the Christmas break. Reigning VFL premiership coach Stewart Edge joined the Swans' recruiting department, while Melbourne premiership coach Simon Goodwin, former Gold Coast football boss Wayne Campbell (head of the Swans academy) and former GWS assistant Jeremy Laidler have all joined the club.

Charlie Curnow and Dean Cox at Sydney training on January 19, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

IN

Sam Allen (No.29 draft pick), Willem Duursma (No.1 draft pick), Cooper Duff-Tytler (No.4 draft pick), Josh Lindsay (No.19 draft pick), Finlay Macrae (SSP), Deven Robertson (SSP), Fred Rodriguez (Rookie Draft), Harry Schoenberg (SSP), Brandon Starcevich (trade, Brisbane), Tylah Williams (No.39 draft pick, Academy), Tylar Young (trade, Richmond)

OUT

Oscar Allen (free agent, Brisbane), Campbell Chesser (trade, Carlton), Jayden Hunt (retired), Callum Jamieson (delisted), Coen Livingstone (delisted), Jeremy McGovern (retired), Jack Petruccelle (delisted), Loch Rawlinson (delisted), Liam Ryan (trade, St Kilda), Dom Sheed (retired)

A fitter, faster, stronger Harley Reid is turning heads at West Coast training, while former Magpie Fin Macrae has secured a spot on the Eagles' list as an SSP signing, alongside former Lion Deven Robertson and ex Crow Harry Schoenberg. Forward Tyler Brockman was charged with a single count of grievous bodily harm, while Tom McCarthy is expected to move into the Eagles' midfield in 2026. New fitness boss Phil Merriman has put the Eagles through their paces during pre-season, while draftee Sam Allen is confident he can return from his ACL injury in 2026. Malakai Champion has escaped with low-grade damage to his MCL despite initial fears of a serious knee injury, while Jack Hutchinson faces a battle to be ready for round one after surgery for a stress fracture in his ankle.

Harley Reid during 2025-26 pre-season training. Picture: West Coast Eagles/Instagram

IN

Connor Budarick (trade, Gold Coast), Lachie Carmichael (No.21 draft pick), Will Darcy (No.60 draft pick, father-son), Louis Emmett (No.27 draft pick)

OUT

Taylor Duryea (retired), Jason Johannisen (delisted), Liam Jones (retired), Caleb Poulter (delisted), Anthony Scott (delisted), Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (trade, Gold Coast)

Cody Weightman is facing a delayed start to the 2026 season as his knee issues persist, while the Bulldogs have urged patience with father-son draftee Will Darcy. Breakout star Joel Freijah signed a new long-term deal, while first-round draft pick Lachie Carmichael has suffered a syndesmosis injury, likely ruling him out of Opening Round. Nick Coffield and Oskar Baker both signed one-year contracts after being made to wait until after trade period, while former Saint and Demon Jack Billings has joined the Kennel as a development coach.