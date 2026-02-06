After two seasons scuppered by injury, Callum Mills is on track to play appear in the Swans' first game of the year

Callum Mills in action at a Sydney training session on February 6, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY is tipping a fit-again captain Callum Mills to shake off the 'luckless' tag and make up for lost time with a barnstorming start to the AFL season.

Mills is showing glimpses of his best as he eyes his first opening-round appearance in three years - the March 5 season-opener against Carlton.

The 28-year-old has not played within the opening 10 rounds since 2023, featuring in a total of 19 games in the past two campaigns.

Mills was first waylaid after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder in a 2023 'Mad Monday' incident, returning in round 18 before a hamstring injury ended his 2024 season early.

Missing out on the 2024 Grand Final loss to Brisbane, the All-Australian midfielder then suffered plantar fasciitis and was ruled out until round 11 last year.

A minor hamstring strain set Mills back before Christmas, but Swans assistant coach Mark McVeigh says the skipper has returned in the new year to put on impressive displays from half-back in intra-club match simulations.

Mills is likely to stay stationed in defence, with star goalkicker Charlie Curnow's arrival freeing up Isaac Heeney for more midfield minutes.

Isaac Heeney (left) and Charlie Curnow in action at a Sydney training session on February 6, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Yeah, he stood out, didn't he?" McVeigh said on Friday.

"Having a really strong pre-season, obviously, he's had his ups and downs the last few years, but we thought he looked really comfortable.

"He feels really good out there. He stiffens up behind the ball, so a really big positive."

Charlie Curnow in action at a Sydney training session on February 6, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Mills isn't the only player impressing in defence, with untried youngster Ned Bowman looming as veteran Dane Rampe's heir apparent after a move from attack.

Drafted in 2024 with pick No.26, the 19-year-old - in Lance Franklin's iconic No.23 guernsey - has convinced Swans coach Dean Cox enough to line up in the senior squad for match simulations.

Former co-captain Rampe, 35, is set to go off-contract at the end of the year after being re-drafted as a rookie again alongside Jake Lloyd.

Isaac Heeney in action at a Sydney training session on February 6, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Ned's shown that his ability in the air is really strong, and then he also can run in half-back and be a real line-breaker for us," McVeigh said.

"He's got a unique ability to be able to contest in the air, but also when he hits the ground, he's pretty dangerous.

"He's going to have to really step up this year.

Caiden Cleary and Angus Sheldrick in action during a Sydney training session on February 6, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We've got some ageing players, and Dane Rampe is going really well, but we can't have him forever.

"We think Ned Bowman is a player that's following closely in his footsteps and can give us some real steel behind the ball, but also can give us some great run."