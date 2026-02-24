The teams have been announced for Wednesday night's AAMI Community Series match between the Blues and Cats at Ikon Park

GEELONG star Bailey Smith will miss Wednesday night's AAMI Community Series game against Carlton due to a calf injury, but the Cats say the All-Australian should be fit to face Gold Coast in Opening Round.

Smith is a notable absentee from a Cats side that has been boosted by the returns of Patrick Dangerfield, Max Holmes, Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries, who all missed last week's match simulation against Hawthorn due to AAMI AFL Origin.

Mark Blicavs, Shaun Mannagh, Jack Martin and Zach Guthrie also return after missing the Hawks hit-out, while Tanner Bruhn will play his first game in 12 months after he missed the Hawks game due to illness.

The Cats say Smith suffered a "low grade" calf issue last week and while his loads will be modified this week, he's expected to be fit to face the Suns on March 6.

Gryan Miers (thumb) will be a test to play the Suns after suffering an injury last week, while Jeremy Cameron (quad) is also racing the clock for the first game of the season. Both Miers and Cameron will not play the Blues on Wednesday night.

The Blues have again picked Elijah Hollands and Wade Derksen, who were confirmed as SSP signings on Monday, while skipper Patrick Cripps has also been named after he missed last week's match simulation following his role in Origin.

Forward Francis Evans has also been included from the side that beat Brisbane last week, while Adam Cerra is out with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nic Newman is absent again as he continues his long return from a serious knee injury.

Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, 7.10pm AEDT

CARLTON

B: H.Dean 35 L.Young 33 A.Saad 42

HB: Z.Williams 6 W.Derksen 47 E.Hollands 20

C: O.Hollands 4 G.Hewett 29 O.Florent 14

HF: W.Hayward 19 A.Moir 43 B.Ainsworth 12

F: B.Kemp 17 H.McKay 10 J.Smith 7

Foll: M.Pittonet 27 P.Cripps - C 9 S.Walsh 18

I/C: M.McGovern 11C.Chesser 31 C.Lord 36 F.Evans 44 L.Reidy 25 L.Fogarty 8 T.Byrne 39 J.Boyd 37



Emerg: L.Camporeale 21 B.Camporeale 16 F.Young 45 H.O'Keeffe 40

Notable absentees: Nick Haynes, Jacob Weitering, Blake Acres, Adam Cerra, Nic Newman, Matt Cottrell, Jesse Motlop, Lachie Cowan, Matt Carroll, Flynn Young

GEELONG

B: T.Stewart 44 J.Henry 38 C.O'Sullivan 14

HB: L.Humphries 17 T.Bruhn 4 O.Mullin 34

C: J.Clark 13 T.Atkins 30 O.Dempsey 28

HF: O.Henry 36 J.Worpel 29 B.Close 45

F: J.Polkinghorne 2 S.Neale 33 M.Blicavs 46

Foll: S.De Koning 16 M.Holmes 9 S.Mannagh 7

I/C: Z.Guthrie 39 M.O'Connor 42 M.Edwards 11 G.Stevens 15 M.Knevitt 10 J.Martin 19 P.Dangerfield - C 35 J.Bews 24



Emerg: L.Hofmann 23 N.Driscoll 27 H.Holmes 22 C.Burke 41

Notable absentees: Jeremy Cameron, Rhys Stanley, Jake Kolodjashnij, Gryan Miers, Jack Bowes, Bailey Smith, Tyson Stengle, Toby Conway