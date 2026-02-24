Fremantle ruck Sean Darcy was a welcome sight back in main training on Tuesday as he nears a return to the field

Sean Darcy during Fremantle's official team photo day at Cockburn ARC on February 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruck Sean Darcy is pushing to face Adelaide in Saturday's AAMI Community Series clash after recovering from a calf setback and returning to the main training group on Tuesday.

Darcy did not play in last week's match simulation against West Coast but has been earmarked for a playing return against the Crows at Mandurah's Rushton Park, giving the Dockers a chance to use Luke Jackson in a midfield role.

The 27-year-old, who suffered a minor calf strain during match simulation late last month, rucked against Mason Cox during stoppage drills on Tuesday and completed ball-movement work before finishing with a heavy running session.

Key forward Josh Treacy said the big man's return would be a boost to the team if he is included against the Crows on Saturday.

"It's clearly good to have the big fella out with us. I think he's been doing quite a lot of footy work over in rehab, but really nice to have him back out on the track with us," Treacy said.

"Hopefully that's a good sign of what's to come in the next couple weeks.

Sean Darcy ahead of the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Without Sean on the weekend it still looked pretty good. But having him back in the ruck as our No.1 and allowing Jacko to get at his feet and add to our midfield depth is certainly going to be exciting."

The Dockers will be able to manage Darcy against the Crows if he plays, with clubs selecting extended squads for the practice games, including eight players on the interchange bench and unrestricted rotations.

Defender Luke Ryan could also return for his first game since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction, with the dual All-Australian left out of last week's match simulation against West Coast but impressing in a separate hitout involving both AFL and WAFL players.

Luke Ryan in action during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Key defender Brennan Cox didn't train on Tuesday after suffering a calf strain against the Eagles, while Sam Switkowski watched on from the sidelines. Captain Alex Pearce was on light duties after flying to Melbourne this week.

The Dockers' three tall forwards made a statement against the Eagles last week by combining for eight goals against a weakened backline, with Treacy pleased with the chemistry he has built with Jye Amiss and Pat Voss ahead of the new season.

"I actually said to the boys at half-time, it didn't even feel like we were having to work together, we just had such great spatial awareness of each other, which allowed us to play to our strengths and really test the West Coast backline," Treacy said.

"We were fortunate enough to get some good looks and understand that's going to chop and change every week, but it was certainly a step in the right direction for us leading into the year.

"We've got some attacking mids as well, so we feel like we're not backed into a corner with how many guys we can have hit the scoreboard for us to be able to kick a score."

Learn More 00:39

Treacy's ability to work up the ground and take contested marks down the line was a feature of his game against the Eagles, while Amiss stayed deep and cashed in with four goals.

The 23-year-old said he believed he could play both high and deep roles during the season, depending on how the team needed him to impact, with Voss and Amiss also trusted to roam up the ground.

Treacy highlighted the key forwards' ability to apply defensive pressure as a focus of the summer and an area where they could challenge opposition backlines.

PLAY AFL FANTASY

"If we can continue to bring the heat, we as big guys feel like we can really pressure and get after the opposition, and I think that's something that sets us apart," Treacy said.

"So if we can really bring that to our game and challenge opposition backlines, not only offensively but defensively, we can hold that in our hand.

"It was really good some weeks (last year) but then we struggled other weeks. It's something we've spoken about, to find the balance and how we can really bring that week in, week out."