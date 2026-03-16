Second rucks, injury management and impact players were some of the ways clubs used the extra bench spot in round one

Patrick Dangerfield leads his team out onto the field during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE FIRST full weekend of the fifth bench spot threw up a variety of uses for the new role.

Some clubs opted for a clear second ruck role and others used it to nurse veterans through a game.

There were a few injured players who became the fifth interchange by default, while debutants also got a taste of action.

Speaking to 6PR, Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce said there was a clear plan for his delayed entry to the game against Geelong, having not entered the field for the first 20 minutes of the game in his return from a calf complaint.

"That was the plan going in. I've had the injury-interrupted pre-season – or the last couple of weeks in particular – so it was really touch and go as to whether I would get up," Pearce said post-match.

"Luckily, I was able to convince the folks in the medical team that I was good to go. But in doing that, there was only a certain amount of minutes I could play. Rather than play that early and get tapped on the shoulder and say I was finished and couldn't play any more, it was let's start the first 15-20 off, then I can play a bit more consistently as the game went on."

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The second ruck

Richmond's Campbell Gray co-holds the unwanted title of "least fielded" player, having managed just 32 per cent game time, essentially only taking to the field when Toby Nankervis was resting.

Sean Darcy (coming off a calf issue) played 45 per cent, with Luke Jackson preferred as the first ruck against Geelong youngster Mitch Edwards (the Cats' lowest at 52 per cent) and Mark Blicavs.

Sean Darcy (right) and Shannon Neale compete in the ruck during the match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn split its ruck time equally, with its two rucks – Ned Reeves (53 per cent) and Lloyd Meek (58 per cent) – occupying its least time on ground.

Greater Western Sydney followed a similar method with Kieren Briggs (51 per cent) and Jake Riccardi (58), while Carlton second ruck Hudson O'Keeffe (66) split lowest game time with teammate Lachie Cowan.

Veteran and injury management

Both Patrick Dangerfield (55 per cent) and Pearce (59) were on the road back from minor soft-tissue injuries, and used the bench to ease their way into the game.

Collingwood also managed the time of veterans Dan McStay (62) and Scott Pendlebury (64), while West Coast's Elliot Yeo played 57 per cent game time in his first AFL match since the end of 2024.

The kids

Essendon debutant Dyson Sharp played the least amount of time for his team with 58 per cent, as did slightly older first-gamer Will Lewis (50) at the Western Bulldogs.

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Top draftee Dan Annable (60) was another at Brisbane (with key forward Ty Gallop playing marginally more time at 63 per cent), while Adelaide debutant forward/ruck Toby Murray joined Gray with just 32 per cent time on field.

The rest

Injuries struck Mattaes Phillipou (43 per cent) and Isaac Heeney (60), which contributed to their spots at the bottom of their teams' time on ground.

Port Adelaide (Corey Durdin, 55), Melbourne (Harry Sharp, 51) and Gold Coast (Jy Farrar 60) all opted for impact players, in more of a traditional sub role.

Harry Sharp kicks the ball during the match between Melbourne and St Kilda at the MCG in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne appeared to do its own thing, rotating three forwards – Jacob Konstanty (59 per cent), Jack Darling (61) and Lachy Dovaston (61) – through the same amount of game time.

The 100 per cent-ers

At the other end of the spectrum were those who managed every single minute of the game.

In round one, only two men played through without a break, both key backs: Port Adelaide's Aliir Aliir and St Kilda's Callum Wilkie, while Essendon defender Ben McKay played 99 per cent of his match.