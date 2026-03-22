Follow all the action from Sunday's round two games

Zach Merrett and Willem Drew in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide and Essendon will both be out to avenge horror round one losses when they meet at Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.

The Power (0-1) got the Josh Carr era off to a dismal start, smashed in the onball battle and put to the sword in open spaces by a rebuilding North Melbourne.

POWER v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

Port has a relatively kind fixture to begin its season but will need more from its much-vaunted midfield to ensure the season does not quickly spiral out of control.

Essendon (0-1) was handed an early-season reality check as it failed to challenge the undermanned Hawthorn between a spirited opening and a late flurry of consolation goals.

Port Adelaide v Essendon at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACDT

NO LATE CHANGES

The Bombers would be concerned by their inability to contain the Hawks' midfield or to reduce the number of opposition marks near goal, but should get a better idea of where they sit against a Power outfit coming off a similarly disappointing defeat.

Port Adelaide has made three changes. Jack Lukosius returns, while Jordon Sweet has taken back the ruck spot from Dante Visentini and Jackson Mead has also been recalled.

Ollie Lord has been dropped and Lachie Jones is out with hamstring tightness.

The Bombers have made just one change, regaining young gun Isaac Kako, who replaces Archer May.

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West Coast and North Melbourne round out round two action when they meet at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles (0-1) were handed an ominous task as they began their season against a red-hot Gold Coast on the road in round one.

EAGLES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

But the Eagles will be desperate to improve on their one-win season in 2025 and will get few better opportunities to taste victory than against a Roos outfit suffering from a similarly slow rebuild.

North Melbourne (1-0) showed strong signs that a new dawn might finally be within sight as it thumped Port Adelaide in round one, and can now eye off a stretch of winnable games.

The Kangaroos moved the ball with renewed confidence and set up a team defence better than they have for several years but need to double down against the Eagles if only to reaffirm that progress is being made.

Learn More 02:08

The Eagles have swung the axe ahead of the clash with last year's No.19 draft pick Josh Lindsay, Ryan Maric and Tom Cole all dropped. Veteran midfielder Tim Kelly has been recalled with co-captain Liam Baker and defender Harry Edwards also coming in.

The Roos are unchanged following their round one win over Port, with midfielder George Wardlaw not making the 26-man squad despite overcoming a hamstring injury.