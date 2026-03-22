The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's games in round two

Patrick Voss taunts Harrison Petty during the round two match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, on March 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Patrick Voss has been fined for taunting Melbourne defender Harrison Petty, while Toby Greene has been sanctioned for the 31st time in his career and young Gold Coast forward Bailey Humphrey has copped a two-match ban.

Voss has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, after his conduct towards Petty in the Dockers' win at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Voss taunted the backman repeatedly, patting him on the head and rubbing his eyes in a crying gesture.

The context of Voss's exchange is not entirely clear, but appears to be in reference to when Petty was sledged inappropriately by Dayne Zorko in 2022 in an incident that left the Demon visibly upset, with the dual Brisbane premiership star later apologising for his on-field comment.

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Greater Western Sydney skipper Greene has also been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, for striking Marcus Windhager in Saturday's loss to St Kilda.

It is the 31st charge of Greene's career and brings his fines tally to $49,350, edging ahead of Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, who has picked up $49,125 of fines in his career.

Humphrey, meanwhile, has been cited for rough conduct for his sling tackle on Richmond's Maurice Rioli at the MCG on Saturday afternoon, which the Match Review Officer has graded careless conduct, high impact and high contact

The Suns have the bye in round three meaning Humphrey will now miss the clash against Melbourne on Easter Sunday and the game against Sydney on the Saturday of Gather Round.

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Toby's track record

Appearances: 264

Sanctions: 31

Suspensions: 16 matches

Fines: $49,350

The Butters bill

Appearances: 141

Sanctions: 20

Suspensions: Two matches

Fines: $49,125