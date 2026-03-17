Zach Merrett after Essendon's loss to Hawthorn in R1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has tabled a multi-year contract extension to Zach Merrett as the champion midfielder weighs up the offer.

Merrett is contracted until the end of 2027 but his future at Essendon has been in the spotlight since his unsuccessful wish to be traded to Hawthorn during a tumultuous off-season last year.

AFL.com.au reported in February that Merrett had returned to the Bombers and been open to discussions about a possible extension and it can now be revealed the club has put forward its multi-million dollar offer that would lock Merrett, who turns 31 this year, into the club until close to his mid-30s.

Talks about an offer have been handled between Essendon and Merrett's management in recent weeks on a two-way level, leading to the Bombers presenting a deal.

The offer is expected to also see Merrett's deal for 2027 increased as part of the overall package for the six-time Crichton medallist and is believed to be around the $1.1-2 million mark per year.

Merrett's decision on whether he accepts an offer to remain at Essendon or again looks elsewhere at the end of the year will be one of the major storylines of 2026.

Last Friday night against Hawthorn, he played his first home and away game back in the red and black since last off-season and had 32 disposals and kicked a goal in the second quarter that saw him mobbed by his Essendon teammates.

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The Hawks are expected to again be a suitor for him if he does not sign an extension, while other clubs are also remaining interested if the talks do not progress.

Last week, Hawks coach Sam Mitchell said of Merrett that "he plays for them right now, so he's the enemy", while Essendon coach Brad Scott in February told AFL.com.au he would support the club making an offer to the former skipper.

"I'm very keen to have him here. He will go down as one of the all-time great Essendon players. I think if Zach and his management are open to, and they want to talk about, potentially extending Zach's tenure and making him a Bomber for life, then of course as a football club I think that would be something we would definitely entertain," he said.

"He's contracted for another couple of years so I don't think it's massively urgent, but what is urgent is we show Zach just how much we value him.

"And sometimes talk can be cheap and long-term commitments, that's not talk, that's action. That's certainly something that personally I'd be very keen to see happen."