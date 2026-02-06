Star midfielder Zach Merrett is open to a new deal at the Bombers

Zach Merrett high fives fans after Essendon's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ZACH Merrett is open to discussions on a contract extension at Essendon after last year’s failed trade to Hawthorn.

AFL.com.au understands there have been preliminary talks between Merrett's management and the Bombers about extending his deal beyond the end of 2027, when his current six-year contract ends.

The champion midfielder's openness to consider extending his time at the Bombers has seen discussions before and since the club's Christmas break about potential next moves, with the Bombers expected to put together an offer to present to Merrett.

The fallout of the six-time best-and-fairest winner’s tumultuous Trade Period saw him last month change management groups to return to his original agent Nick Gieschen, but talks either side of that have included an interest in looking at an extension.

It hasn't stopped rival clubs remaining interested in the 251-gamer this year and he remains a potential target, but the receptiveness to a contract offer comes after he re-joined training in November and stood down as captain in December.

Merrett received a long-term and lucrative offer from Hawthorn as part of its bid to poach the former Essendon skipper during last year's trade window, and rivals will continue to put forward their case for Merrett to look at a move this year unless he recommits longer term.

The durable left-footer has previously stated that he could see himself playing deep into his 30s, with his pre-season at Essendon including some forward stints as the Bombers mix Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell and Darcy Parish at centre bounces.

The Bombers and Merrett had been in some initial discussions about a possible extension at stages last year before his bombshell request to be traded to the Hawks.

Merrett is Essendon's only representative for AAMI AFL Origin, set to line up for Victoria against Western Australia on February 14.